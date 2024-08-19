National Planning Commission calls for proper monitoring of mega farm projects

NPC Director General, Thomas Munthali

By Chisomo Kambandanga, MANA

National Planning Commission (NPC) Director General, Thomas Munthali has reiterated the need for the country to frequently monitor mega farm projects in order to measure the progress being registered as they are crucial to realisation of MW2063 national vision.

Munthali made the remarks on Friday during a monitoring and appreciation visit to mega farm projects of Linga and Mzenga Irrigation Schemes in the area of Senior Chief Fukamapiri and Kabunduri in Nkhata Bay.

He said the two irrigation schemes are a milestone investment that can bring strong economic opportunities and turn around the economic status of the country, saying: “Monitoring these projects will enable tracking of progress and discovery of gaps that need improvement.”

He further urged stakeholders working on the two projects to be vigilant in reporting to NPC any challenges they encounter as the commission is ready to render support so that construction works are finished on schedule.

In his remarks, Nkhata-Bay District Commissioner, Rodgers Newa promised to continue providing reports of progress and sensitising farmers on the need to fully utilise land in these facilities to yield maximum produce.

“Basically, the schemes are providing a golden chance for farmers to harvest more than once per year,” he said, while highlighting several successes the projects have made which includes formation of cooperatives and market identification.

President for Water Users Association, Chipolopolo Kaunda said 4,148 farmers have already started benefiting from the twin projects from 128 hectares’ land which is in use.

The MW2063 vision captures Malawian’s 10 main aspirations that are:

i. An inclusively wealthy and self-reliant industrialized upper middle-income country;

ii. A vibrant knowledge-based economy and a strong manufacturing industry driven by productive and commercially vibrant agriculture and mining sectors;

iii. World-class urban centers and tourism hubs;

iv. A united, peaceful, patriotic and proud people that believe in their own abilities and are active participants in building our nation;

v. Effective governance systems and institutions with strong adherence to the rule of law;

vi. A world-class high-performing and professional public service;

vii. A dynamic and vibrant private sector;

viii. Globally competitive economic infrastructure;

ix. A globally competitive and highly motivated human resource; and

x. Environmentally sustainable economy.—Editing by Maravi Express