National Food Reserve Agency raises maize buying prices to support farmers and strengthen food security

By Arthur Kaludzu, MANA

The National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) has announced an upward adjustment of maize buying prices in a move aimed at supporting farmers, curbing food inflation and strengthening the country’s food security.

At a press briefing in Lilongwe, Chief Executive Officer, George Macheka said NFRA will now be buying maize at K1,280 per kilogram in open and mobile markets, while mega farmers will receive K1,300 per kilogram, up from the previous K1,100.

“This decision reflects our commitment to reward farmers fairly, encourage them to sell their maize, and ensure sustainable food supply for all Malawians,” Macheka said.

To date, NFRA has aggregated 37,578.70 metric tonnes of maize, with 8,978 metric tones already released to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) for emergency prepositioning and 1,376 metric tones to Agricultural Development & Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) for price stabilisation.

The government has so far disbursed K30 billion out of the K40 billion budgeted for maize procurement and NRFA said the new prices are designed to motivate both rural and commercial farmers to supply maize to its depots and mobile markets.

The use of mobile markets, will ease access for smallholder farmers in remote areas, cutting transportation costs and boosting their profits.

Apart from supporting farmers, NFRA stressed that the initiative is also aimed at curbing food inflation by ensuring maize is available and affordable, especially during the lean season.

Malawi produced about 2.9 million metric tonnes of maize during the 2024/25 season against a national requirement of 3.5 million metric tonnes, leaving a deficit of 600,000MT.

With reports of traders hoarding maize and pushing up prices, NFRA has moved to import maize from Tanzania under a Government-to-Government deal at a landed cost of K943 per kilogram, which is cheaper than local procurement.



“This strategic importation will supplement local production, stabilize prices, and ensure maize availability for vulnerable families. Once hoarding is eliminated and supply improves, importation will be halted,” Macheka said.

NFRA further assured farmers and suppliers that maize payments will be processed within 48 hours of delivery, adding that the response to the new prices has already been positive, particularly in Mzimba’s Kazomba market.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that Malawi’s Strategic Grain Reserve is adequately stocked to protect citizens from hunger and stabilize the national food system.

Meanwhile, ADMARC on Tuesday announced plans to import 200,000 metric tons of maize to maintain steady supply during the lean season and ease pressure on households.

In a statement, ADMARC Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Makata said the decision follows an assessment of national maize stock levels, market trends and household food projections.

Makata said recent increases in maize prices had placed a heavy burden on families, particularly in rural and low-income urban areas.

“By importing maize, ADMARC aims to stabilise prices and ensure that every Malawian can afford this vital food item at a fair and reasonable price.”

He added that the initiative aligns with the broader national strategy to mitigate the effects of climate change and agricultural unpredictability.

Makata reaffirmed ADMARC’s commitment to supporting local farmers, stressing the importance of balancing local procurement with imports to address current supply challenges.

He also assured the public that all maize imports would meet strict quality and safety standards, noting that the programme is expected to maintain steady supplies, ease pressure on local stocks and prevent further increases in food prices.

“We are working closely with relevant authorities, international suppliers and logistics partners to ensure that the process is accountable, transparent and efficient,” he said.

ADMARC further said it would continue monitoring the food situation closely and take further measures if necessary to ensure no Malawian is affected by hunger.—Editing by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

