National Construction Industry Council deregisters Joadah Consult Limited

By Caroline Nyekanyeka

After finding Joadah Consult Limited guilty of breaching and flouting the Code of Ethics for consultants in the construction industry, the (NCIC) has deregistered the company and struck its name off the register.

A public notice flighted in Friday’s The Daily Times newspaper, said Joadah Consult Ltd was found guilty of participating in national competitive bidding processes contrary to the conditions of its Temporary Licence and issuing false statements or testimony — both being a breach of Section 26 of the National Construction Industry Act (Cap 53:05 of the Laws of Malawi) and in accordance with the National Construction Industry (Disciplinary) Rules, Cap 53:05.

“Joadah Consult Ltd will, therefore, no longer be allowed to practice in the construction industry in Malawi with immediate effect,” said the notice issued by NCIC chief executive officer, Gerald Khonje.

“The Council wishes to inform all stakeholders that Section 20 of the NCI Act prohibits a person or firm not registered with the Council to carry any business in the construction industry and any person or firm that contravenes this provision commits an offense.

“Further, the Council is advising all stakeholders to take note of this development and ensure that they do not engage the services of Joadah Consult Ltd as a consultant in the construction industry in compline with NCI Act.”

The stakeholders include clients, consultants, contractors material manufacturers material suppliers professional boards & associations; and the general public.