National Bank Plc engages with Blantyre vendors to enhance financial services literacy

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

National Bank of Malawi Plc on Sunday engaged vendors and minibus association to a special interface meeting to enhance their financial services literacy and take advantage of some services the Bank offers.

The initiative was done as part of NB’s strategy to maintain a close working relationship with its stakeholders following some feedback concerns that some of their clients are facing discrimination by the bank in as far as accessing smooth financial services is concerned.

Held at the Bank’s new head offices in Blantyre, that is along Hannover Henderson Streets, the vendors included those trading used clothes (kaunjika), street food providers (commonly known as chiwaya vendors), cosmetics vendors, tax operators, Airtel Money and Mpamba agents, minibus drivers — just to mention a few.

NB Chief Executive Officer, Macfussy Kawawa said said they decided to organize the interface — as some are their potential customers — so that they can express the challenges they face when they want to acces the banks financial services.

He said they decided to engage with these potential customers in an atmosphere that they could freely share their concerns so that the bank could identify best solutions that would help to make their relationship stronger.

He further said NB also engaged the associations in order to brief them how the bank operate; the services offered; new products which they expect to introduce which will benefit every client accordingly.

“As a key player in the financial services sector, National Bank believes in working with all members of the public and this is one way of bringing these groups of customers closer to their services.

“These interactions are very vital because it helps us to get direct feedback and see how we can improve those areas where we are not doing good in order to satisfy our customers,” Kawawa said.

The bank presented various services it offers such as consumer products (ATM cards, opportunities off online MO626 service); loans process; interest applications and many more.

Blantyre Market venders chairperson, Mevis Rahim expressed her gratitude for the kind gesture the bank initiated, saying the interaction was “really valuable as we have learnt several services and opportunities we did not know about.

“We would just go to the bank to deposit or withdrawal money without knowing exactly what it else it offers or how one can apply for a loan.

“We’ll now be able to educate our friends of the advantages of opening accounts with National Bank, as well as the many methods our friends from the bank have taught us to use MO626 on a smartphone or even a phone with keypads,” she said.

Blantyre Vendors Association secretary, Newton Mwenyekondo said the meeting afforded them a better understanding of many banking services they never thought they could utilise and also were allayed of fears on access to loans.

“We’ve always heard of stories that banks charges high interest rates on loans but after this meeting, we’ve discovered a whole lot of some truths, that we can readily acquire loans, particularly for small businesses.

“We will encourage our colleagues doing small and medium sized businesses to open accounts with National Bank,” Mwenyekondo said.

The bank management took the customers for an appreciation tour of some of their departments within the head offices as well as their Top Mandala branch.

National Bank of Malawi Plc was established in 1971 as a result of a merger of Barclays Bank DCO (Dominion Colonial Overseas) and Standard Bank, which had its origins in Republic of South Africa, was widely established in Africa.

The merger of the two banks brought together complimentary operations to provide a country wide spread of assets and services.

Barclays Bank disinvested from Malawi in 1982 and Standard Bank which was later known as Standard Chartered Bank, left Malawi in 1996, in line with the broader strategic plans of the parent bank overseas.

National Bank, that was listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange on August 21, 2000 with an over subscription of 3.4 times, is the leading bank in Malawi as a product of the experience and expertise of Barclays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank with a network of 33 service centres.

It has over 1000 employees and is the largest commercial bank in Malawi in terms of asset base, as well as being the most efficient and profitable.

It is currently one of the most liquid stock and a key and vibrant player on the Exchange.

The Bank’s shareholding at December 2019 is Press Corporation Plc (51.5%); Old Mutual Group (25.1%); members of public (23.0%); employees (ESOS) (0.4%).