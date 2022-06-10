National Bank of Malawi Plc Board of Directors appoint Jimmy Lipunga as its chairperson

* He is a also a corporate finance and project management specialist



The Board of Directors of National Bank of Malawi Plc as appointed renowned financial analyst, Jimmy Kajanike Lipunga as its chairperson.

A statement from the Board says Lipunga — (FCCA (1989), CA (Malawi, 1992), Certified PPP Specialist — is a multifaceted professional chartered accountant, business consultant, executive leadership coach and senior management executive.

“He is a also a corporate finance and project management specialist, corporate strategist and corporate governance expert,” says the statement. “He has over 30 years of solid experience and progressive leadership with a record of contributions and achievements in professional, private and public sectors.

“He also has hands on experience in business and financial restructuring, financial engineering, business valuations, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, privatizations and designing and implementation of public private partnerships.”

Lipunga is lauded further, saying he has sat on many boards including but not limited to Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc, La Farge Cement Malawi Limited, Power Market Limited, NBM Capital Markets Limited, Old Mutual Life Assurance, Old Mutual Malawi, Malawi Airlines.

He has also served the boards of Sunbird Tourism plc, Umodzi Park, MPICO plc, Reserve Bank of Malawi, Competition and Fair Trading Commission, Public Universities Students Loans Trust, Malawi Savings Bank and the Institute of Directors.

“Mr. Lipunga — who is an alumnus of Kamuzu Academy — is a past president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (then SOCAM) and past chairman of Malawi Accountants Board,” says the statement issued by Company Secretary, Zunzo Mitole, also an alumnus of the Eton of Africa.