National Advocacy Platform calls Chakwera to appoint a Vice-President who should embody the vision and values that Chilima upheld

By Duncan Mlanjira

As the 7-day period elapsed which President Lazarus Chakwera is required by law to appoint a replacement of the Vice-President after his death, National Advocacy Platform (NAP) urges the President to appoint a person “who understands and prioritizes the national interest”.

“This leader should embody the vision and values that Dr. Chilima upheld, ensuring continuity and progress for Malawi,” said the statement issued by NAP, a grouping of civil society organizations in Malawi, signed by its chairperson, Benedicto Kondowe dated June 18.

“Furthermore, the incoming Vice-President must be able to unify the nation and lead us through this period of collective healing,” Kondowe said while acknowledging that is face “significant pressures, but this decision must transcend political interests”.

“The future of our nation depends on choosing a capable, dedicated leader committed to our collective goals. We call on all stakeholders to support the President in making a wise and patriotic choice.

“Let us unite to ensure the incoming Vice-President upholds our constitutional values and steers Malawi toward a prosperous future,” said Kondowe while also extending further heartfelt condolences to the nation on the passing of Vice-President Chilima.

“As we grieve, we must also look to the future. Under Sections 84(2) and 88 of the Constitution of Malawi, the President is required to appoint a Vice-President within seven days from the date the vacancy arose. This is a pivotal moment for our nation,” he emphasised.

In a public statement issued on Thursday, June 13, the Malawi Law Society (MLS) indicated that it expects President Chakwera to appoint a person to hold the office of the Vice-President by and not later than today, June 19, 2024.

Issued by MLS chairperson, Patrick Gray Mpaka, the call was been made in the exercise of MLS’ statutory mandate under section 64(d) of the Legal Education and Legal Practitioners Act ‘to protect matters of public interest touching, ancillary or incidental to law’

And that in computing the 7-day period from the date of death — excluding any Sunday or Public Holiday — it was expected that by and not later than today, Chakwera should have appointed his Vice-President.

In May last year, NPA also called for immediate release of the public sector reforms report, which the late Vice-President submitted to Chakwera in a closed-door ceremony in May 2021 at Kamuzu Palace, which was on employment contracts, procurement and on the conditions of service & restructuring was submitted to Chakwera.

At a press conference on governance and human rights in Lilongwe, NAP maintained that the report is believed to have made several recommendations to the President built on recommendations of the public reform sector review programme which has been ongoing for a number of years.

Chakwera had ordered the formation of the task force following revelations of abuse of CoVID-19 funds, saying there was a need for the country to tackle the overarching problem of wastage and corruption in the civil service.

Members of Chilima’s taskforce included Aubrey Mvula, Elsie Tembo, Hawa Ndilowe, Henry Chingaipe, John Suzi Banda, Ngeyi Kanyongolo, Nwazi Mnthambala, Nyovani Madise, Ronald Mangani, Steve D. Matenje, Tione Chilambe, Waki Mushani, Wiseman Chijere Chirwa, Zunzo Mitole and in the eulogy of their departed taskforce leader, the members wrote:

“Your Honour, Rt. Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima;

“On the sad occasion of the sunset of your life, we address you Sir, fully aware that you will not read our address in your human form. But we are contented that God in Heaven, in whom you had utmost faith, hears our words of gratitude and respect to your soul.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by your sudden departure, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to your family, friends, and the Malawi nation.

“Working with you in the Presidential Taskforce was a very gratifying experience and a very rare opportunity for us to bask in the sunshine of your impeccable talents which you gracefully deployed to serve our country and to orchestrate and deliver a transformative change in an otherwise challenging context.

“In the work and proceedings of the Taskforce, your leadership was pragmatic, determined and empowering. Your intellectual rigour in shaping the diagnosis of the public service systems and the transformative elements in the recommendations were for us hallmarks of your technical astuteness and unflinching patriotism for our country, and a springboard of hope for all well-meaning Malawians who crave for a better functioning and development-focused state.

“Your professionalism, timeliness, and genuine respect for others are legacies that are now entrenched in us. You have left behind a long menu of hard but necessary reforms for the kind of public service that will one day enable the realization of national aspirations for economic prosperity and a genuinely inclusive and accountable governance system.



“In a world that often celebrates momentariness and mediocrity, it is a profound privilege to celebrate a legacy that transcends time, a legacy built on talent, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, virtue, and one’s country.

“Your legacy will forever be a beacon of hope, a source of inspiration, and a reminder of the profound impact that one life can have on the destiny of our beloved country which you loved dearly — simply put, you have left an indelible mark of hope for a better country.

“We shall forever cherish and remember with fond memories of your generosity, sense of humour, and hospitality, your constant call for integrity in public service and the Mwambi wa Lero Series which constantly energized us while exposing the depth of your indigenous knowledge and creating a relaxed working environment during the work sessions of the Taskforce and even after the submission of the report as we continued to interact with hope up to your last day on earth.

“We would have loved to delay your sunset, Sir, for a long time. But we have neither the power nor the agency. We submit to the will of God: ‘The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away. May the name of the Lord be praised’ (Job 1:21 NIV). We look forward to the glorious morning of the resurrection when we shall fellowship with you again in eternity.

“Go well and Rest in Peace, Your Honour.”