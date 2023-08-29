Napoleon Dzombe plans other big investment plans around Kalipano Hotel by Sunbird

* He came up with Kalipano country resort after various travels to other countries such as Dubai and China

By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa, MANA & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

Napoleon Dzombe’s plans in the near future are to invest more around the magnificent Kalipano Hotel by Sunbird in Dowa that include international conference centre, a mega fish farm, and a rice irrigation scheme among others.

He announced the plans on Monday during the official opening of the country resort graced by President Lazarus Chakwera as guest of honour, who was entirely impressed of the hospitality facility that boasts of a 54-room hotel, with three meeting rooms, a bar, indoor restaurant, two events gardens and offers a wide range of leisure facilities and activities.

These include a magnificent man-made lake for experiential fishing; a planned floating restaurant, agri-excursions; outdoor swimming pool and water sports.

Dzombe told the President and all other invited guests — that included Vice-President Saulos Chilima; former Head of State, Joyce Banda and her husband, Chief Justice Richard Banda (retired); Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara; and other dignitaries — that he came up with the vision for the investment after various travels to other countries such as Dubai and China.

He said: “There are desert areas in these countries but through creative thinking and hard work, the people there transformed the land and made significant developments.

“So I thought that we can do likewise in our country where we have fertile land and vast natural resources.”

The country resort will be managed by Sunbird Tourism Plc, Malawi’s leading hospitality service provider in management agreement between Mtalimanja Holdings, whose founder and chairperson is Napoleon Dzombe.

It is the 10th property under the Sunbird Portfolio and Sunbird Tourism Limited Board chairperson, Vilipo Munthali commended Dzombe’s vision, foresight and determination that culminated into the realization of the magnificent Kalipano Investment.

“This is a testament to possibilities and opportunities that strategic collaboration and partnerships can economically empower and transform communities,” he said, adding that Sunbird Tourism was excited about the new venture that underscores its commitment to collaborate with local and inspiring entrepreneurs.

Chakwera and Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule were in delight of the investment partnership between the public and private sectors, with the President taking cognizance that although Napoleon Dzombe is the developer, he has entrusted management of Kalipano to Sunbird Tourism, in which Government has a major stake.

He encouraged that if Malawi is to be developed into an inclusively wealthy middle income economy — as envisioned in MW2063, the citizenry should follow Napoleon Dzombe’s example and build bridges of partnership with Government.

He also acknowledged that Napoleon Dzombe has taken to heart government’s promotion of the Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) strategy by choosing one of these three priority sectors.

In her remarks, Minister Kamtukule said government has put in place incentives to encourage investment in the tourism sector by, among others, removing duty on purchase of construction materials for specific tourist destinations.

She also encouraged the private sector to partner with government in various investments and pledged government’s commitment in ensuring that such places are accessible.

Located about 86km from the Capital City, Lilongwe, Sunbird’s website says of it: “Kalipano is the perfect choice for leisure as well as corporate groups looking for more than a stay, but a relaxing sustainable tourism experience nestled amongst the endless scenic views, complimented by Sunbird’s unique, excellent and personalized service”.

“Sunbird Tourism continues to focus on the expansion of its foot print and brand extension through management contracts in order to ensure delivery of a rich, and diverse tourism experience for our guests while leading the drive to position Malawi as the preferred tourism destination for economic empowerment and job creation.

“Through management contracts, the Group intends to ensure that the product offer remains attractive for both the domestic and international markets, while continuing to target new markets.

“Under this arrangement with Sunbird Tourism, Kalipano Country Resort will have the distinct advantage of leveraging Sunbird Tourism’s significant investment in people, products, processes and marketing in order to position the business for growth.

“The coming on-board of Kalipano ensures that the Sunbird brand is well positioned with a product that is aligned with current and emerging trends, and is a rasponse to development of new markets focusing on responsible, sustainable, as well as community activity -based tourism.

“Sunbird Tourism is excited with this new venture that underscores the brand’s commitment to collaborating with local exceptional and inspiring entropreneurs, as we continue to transfer exceptional skills and elevate the standards of tourism in Malawi.”

Sunbird Hotels & Resorts is Malawi’s leading hotel chain with 10 properties including four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi — namely Sunbird Capital, Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Lilongwe, and Sunbird Mzuzu.





It also has three popular beach resorts along Lake Malawi — Sunbird Waterfront, Sunbird Livingstonia, Sunbird Nkopola, a beachside Inn on the northern lakeshore, Sunbird Chintheche.

It also boasts of an iconic mountain resort in the former capital, Zomba — Sunbird Kuchawe and now the country resort; Kalipano Hotel by Sunbird.

“Sunbird Hotels & Resorts — ‘The Home of Hospitality’ — is known for offering excellent and personalized services, great cuisine and comfortable accommodation.”