Namibia’s coach picks 14 foreign-based players and 16 from the domestic league in preparation for FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers against Malawi and Equatorial Guinea

Coach Benjamin hard at his preparations

* 11 playing for South African clubs; 3 in Botswana league as they seek to keep up their qualification bid

* Namibia are 2nd in Group H with 8 points, trailing leaders Tunisia by two points while Malawi are 4th with 6 points and Liberia 3rd with 7 points

* If, by chance, the Flames shall win all their six remaining FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers, they shall amass 24 points

By Duncan Mlanjira

Namibia coach Collin Benjamin has included several fresh faces in his 30-man squad in preparation for the back-to-back FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers against Malawi on March 20 and Equatorial Guinea as they seek to keep up their bid for qualification.

A report by CAFonline indicates that from the 30, 14 are foreign-based players, of which 11 ply their trade in South African league and the other 16 are from the Namibian league.

The foreign-based players are led by Mamelodi Sundowns’ striker Peter Shalulile and veteran left winger Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates while the others are goalkeepers, Lloyd Kazapua (Sekukhune United), Ndisiro Kamaijanda (Highbury) and Edward Maova (Lamontville Golden Arrows).

In defence, he has picked Riaan Hanamub (AmaZulu); in midfield there are Aprocius Petrus & Prins Tjiueza (both Cape Town City) while strikers are Joslin Kamatuka (Durban City) and Bethuel Muzeu (Black Leopards).

The other three are based in Botswana, defender Ivan Kamberipa (Orapa) and midfielders Moses Shidolo (Matebele) & Dynamo Fredericks (Jwaneng Galaxy).

But Benjamin is expected to rely on his regulars to keep up their chances as they sit second in Group H on eight points, trailing leaders Tunisia by two points — while Liberia are 3rd with 7 points Malawi are 4th with 6 points.

In the ceremonial Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Morocco 2025 qualifiers in November, Flames coach — who by then was engaged on interim basis after Patrick Mabedi was fired — Kalisto Pasuwa called nine foreign-based.

They were strikers Gabadinho Mhango (Marumo Gallants-South Africa), Richard Mbulu (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique) and Lloyd Njaliwa (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique); defenders Charles Petro (FC Botosani-Romania) and Dennis Chembezi (Al Qasim SC-Iraq); midfielders John Banda (UD Songo, Mozambique); Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco FC-Zambia); Lanjesi Nkhoma & Patrick Mwaungulu (both Don Bosco-DRC).

Out of the domestic league players he used in November against Burundi (0-0 draw) and Burkina Faso (3-0), 12 made it for the 2-0 win over Comoros in the first leg of the African Championships (CHAN).

They are goalkeepers George Chikooka (Silver Strikers), Richard Chimbamba (Nyasa Big Bullets); defenders McDonald Lameck, Maxwell Paipi, Nixon Mwase (all Silver Strikers); Timothy Silwimba (Mighty Wanderers) and Alick Lungu (Nyasa Big Bullets).

If, by chance, the Flames shall win all their six remaining FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers, they shall amass 24 points — thus the race is quite open for the three contenders, Tunisia, Namibia and Malawi.

That race continues with Namibia on March 20 at home; Tunisia away on March 25; Namibia for the second leg in September followed by Liberia at home, São Tomé away and Equatorial Guinea at home between October and November 2025.

The qualifiers started in November 2023 in which the Flames beat Liberia 1-0 away, lost 0-1 at home against Tunisia, won 3-1 against São Tomé e Principe before losing 0-1 to Equatorial Guinea.

As a recap, the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ finals — to be hosted jointly by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada — will have 48 participating countries instead of the conventional 32 giving an advantage for Africa to field more teams (10).

The top team from each of the nine groups after Match Day 10 in October 2025 shall earn an automatic qualification — while the four best second-placed and top ranked teams from all nine groups will engage in a continental playoff, determining a single victor who will then proceed to a second and final playoff.

This final stage will comprise six teams from various confederations, with the top two emerging as qualified participants, ultimately making up the 48 competing teams.