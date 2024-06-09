Namibia hold Tunisia 0-0 in Johannesburg to maintain 2nd place in Flames’ FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group H qualifiers

* Ahead of 4th-placed Flames’ match tomorrow against Equatorial Guinea in Malabo

By Duncan Mlanjira

Namibia have maintained second place of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group H qualifiers after holding leaders Tunisia 0-0 this evening in Johannesburg, South Africa — amassing eight points from 4 games played so far.

The Carthage Eagles lead with 10 points from three wins and today’s draw having beaten São Tomé e Principe, Malawi Flames in November and Equatorial Guinea last Wednesday while the Flames, standing at 4th are meeting Equatorial Guinea tomorrow in Malabo.

From their first 1-0 win away to Liberia and the 0-1 home loss to Tunisia in September’s Matchday 1 & 2 — followed by their Matchday 3’s home win of 3-1 over São Tomé last Thursday, the Flames need to beat Equatorial Guinea tomorrow to amass nine points and earn them the the second place.

Only the leaders of each of the nine groups will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ finals to be jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada, while the four best second-placed teams from all nine groups will engage in a continental playoff, determining a single victor who will then proceed to a second and final playoff.

This final stage will comprise six teams from various confederations, with the top two emerging as qualified participants, ultimately making up the 48 competing teams.

After tomorrow’s match, the Flames will be up against Tunisia and Namibia in March 2025 Matchday 5 & 6 before facing their former coach Mario Marinica’s Liberia at home in September.

Marinica signed a two-year contract with Liberia national team in March after the Flames had beaten them in Matchday 1 and today they secured a crucial 1-0 victory over São Tomé courtesy of a late goal by Sheikh Sesay.

As for Tunisia, it seems they are struggling as they managed the 1-0 win over the Flames through a penalty and also their 1-0 triumph over Equatorial Guinea from the spot kick.

The other victory was their 4-0 win over minnows São Tomé e Principe while Namibia earned their status following three points they were awarded by FIFA which the world football governing body docked off Liberia’s 1-0 win after using ineligible player, Emilio Nsue.