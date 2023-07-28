Mzuzu resident wins K1 million grand prize in First Capita Bank’s Zanga Phee’ promotion

* Since the promotion was launched in April the bank disbursed K10 billion in loans to civil servants in response to their needs

By Victor Singano Jnr

Mzuzu-based, Crivis Chirwa has won the grand prize of the whooping K1 million of First Capital Bank (FCB) ‘Zanga Phee’ civil servant loan Promotion.

He was confirmed the winner during the grand draw held on Thursday in Blantyre at FCB’s head office in Blantyre and in his remarks, Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa described the promotion as successful having received an impressive number of civil servants’ participation across the country during the three months campaign.

Chirwa said since the promotion was launched in April the bank disbursed K10 billion in loans to civil servants in response to their needs.

“The promotion has been run in a smooth manner and as a bank we are very happy and impressed because we had a huge response from our customers,” he said. “This has encouraged us and we, therefore, promise that we’ll continue offering loans under this civil servants loan facility.”

He further said the loan is processed within 48 hours of application and can be used to purchase personal assets, paying school fees, farming and business startups just to mention a few.

“FCB Civil Servant Loan is fast, flexible, affordable, and does not require any form, collateral or security as long as one is permanently employed by the Malawi government,” he said.