Mzuzu religious groups urged to support children vaccination against polio

By George Mponda, MANA

As the country is preparing to roll out fourth phase of the polio vaccination campaign, religious leaders in Mzuzu City and sorrounding areas have been urged to support the campaign to ensure that the exercise reaches the targeted under-5 children.

Director of health and social services for Mzuzu City Council, Lilian Chirwa made the call on Tuesday during an executive committee meeting which was organized by District Health Office (DHO) for Mzimba North.

Chirwa said while it is true that for a vaccine to be administered there has to be consent, people need to realize that polio is a life-threatening disease for children.

“We need to cover 80% of the targeted children to curb the disease and we need your support to achieve this,” he said. “The campaign targets all under-5 children regardless of their religious affiliations hence the involvement of religious leaders in the campaign,” she said.

Assistant social welfare officer for Mzimba North, Lickson Ng’ambi advised all stakeholders who are involved in the campaign to create public awareness of the benefits of the exercise.

“Faith leaders command public trust in social spheres and have a wide following, therefore involving them will enhance turn up of children,” he said Ng’ambi.

Spokesperson for Mzimba North DHO, Lovemore Kawayi indicated that the office targets to vaccinate 113,000 children during the campaign which rolls out from Thursday, October 13-16.