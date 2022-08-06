Mzuzu family pleads for public support towards raising US$12,000 for 8-months old daughter’s urgent surgery in India for her life-threatening illness

Beautiful Tatiana

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mzuzu Central Hospital has referred 8-months old Tatiana Mhone for specialized surgical intervention treatment in India for her life-threatening Down’s Syndrome and her parents — Elton and Laura Fleming Mhone need to raise over US$12,000 as costs of travel, their stay and treatment.

The medical opinion from CARE Hospitals in Hyderabad, India indicates that Tatiana’s medical reports from Mzuzu Central Hospital was reviewed by expert Dr. Tapon Kumar Dash — who is paediatric cardiac surgery specialist.

On the plan of treatment, the hospital says that the cost for clinical evaluation on Tatiana is approximately US$300-500 and surgery at

US$5,700 and indicates that the line of treatment cost may vary depending upon the final evaluation of the patient by Dr. Tapon Kumar Dash.

The hospital indicates that the length of stay is 9 days admitted in hospital and 14-15 days outside hospital for followup — which is not included in the cost that’s in the package of treatment.

Included as charges are clinical lab; professional operation theater; anesthesia; nursing; dietary; airport pick up and drop facility; stay for attendant (in private room); FRRO and visa extension coordination and other taxes as applicable.

Exclusions are patient staying more than the defined days in package, room rent, medicines, investigations and consultations, to be charged extra.

Other exclusions are treatment for pre-existing diseases, treatment for post operative complications if arises during treatment and any post-operative investigations amongst others.

The hospital endeavours to assist in booking the flight and hotel or guest house as per budget preference.

A letter from Mzuzu Central Hospital’s director, Dr. M. Kondowe says Tatiana — who is currently stable but with complaints of fast breathing and difficulties in breathing — had been reviewed by visiting paediatric cardiologist from Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, who recommended referral for surgical intervention as soon as possible should funds be available.

Tatiana, born on December 22, 2021 and has not yet started sitting but she is gaining weight, needs the surgery before she turns one year old while the condition is still reversible, as according to the advice Mzuzu Hospital gave her parents.

“The paediatric specialist’s assessment, along with guidance from CARE Hospitals in India recommend urgent surgery and quote the entire procedure, along with post op recovery, travel and accommodation for her and her parents at US$12,000 — well beyond her parents capacity to fund alone.

“Any well wisher to assist with creating a GoFundMe would be ideal, but in the meantime any contributions can be directed to her uncle Cyril Matthew Mhone,” says the plea for assistance.

The bank details to be used are at National Bank of Malawi, Customs Road Branch (acc No. 1311597 and Standard Bank, Blantyre Branch acc No. 9100002921828.

His mobile money accounts are TNM Mpamba (0888725083) and Airtel Money (0999183668).

Tatiana’s mother, Laura Fleming disclosed that they discovered in the first week of July that her breathing was irregular and when they took her to Mzuzu Central Hospital, she was diagnosed with VSD.

She says her husband is a sales person for link building supplies but his earnings cannot raise US$12,000 as it will take about or more that 2 years.

“Due to the constraints of time factor there is no way my husband can come up with such cash,” she said. “With the time factor, and getting the referral letter this week, we are just sending letters for support.

“At this moment, we haven’t raised any cash at all. We are appealing for support through all means possible — in churches, financial institutions, organizations and the social media personalities like Mr. Pemphero Mphande, Onjezani Kenani and others.”