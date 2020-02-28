Mzuzu curio vendors bemoan lack of sales due to filthy environment

By Cosmas Chimaliro

Mzuzu curio vendors have bemoaned lack of business due to Mzuzu City Council’s delay in removing garbage at the market, a development they say has lowered sales of their products and compromised tourism market for the country.

In an interview Wednesday, Mzuzu Curio Market chairperson, David Ngulube bemoaned continued accumulation of garbage at the site rendering the place filthy.

“Mzuzu City Council has taken almost two weeks without collecting the garbage, all the garbage from the main market is deposited here and accumulates fast,’’ Ngulube said.

He added that at times the garbage piles close to their shops forcing them to shut them.

According to Ngulube, the unpleasant smell and filthy site have affected their economic stand as few customers, particularly tourists, come to buy their products.

“We are now failing to care for our families since we are selling few commodities each day because the business environment is not conducive,’’ said concerned Ngulube.

The curio vendor further said their health was at risk due to continuous exposure to unpleasant smell and flies.

He said failure to put a lasting solution to the problem would scare away tourists who visit Mzuzu by virtue of being the city next to tourism district of Nkhata Bay.

The vendor said they had stopped paying market fees to force the council to remove the garbage.

He then asked the council to relocate them to a place convenient for curio business.

In response, Mzuzu City Council Public Relations Officer, McDonald Gondwe said the council delayed to collect the garbage because it was exploring a new site where it could dispose of the garbage following closure of Msilo Waste Management by communities.

The city’s PRO has since assured the curio business operators that by the end this week all garbage will have been removed, saying the council has hired vehicles for the exercise.

On relocating the curio business, Gondwe was noncommittal, saying he needed to consult the planning department.

The curio business premises were allocated by Mzuzu City Council.