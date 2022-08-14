Mzuzu City Mayor arrested for defiling 14-year-old niece

Mzuzu Mayor, Councillor Gift Desire Nyirenda

* It is alleged that the Mayor tried to entice her with K2,000 after completing the act, which she refused

* He then threatened her not to reveal the incident or she will be killed

Maravi Express

Shocking news has come in from Mzuzu that the Police there have arrested its Mayor, Councilor Gift Desire Nyirenda on suspicion that he defiled his 14-year-old niece.

A statement from Mzuzu Police’s public relations officer, Inspector Paul Tembo says the Mayor allegedly first raped his Standard 7 niece the night of August 1 at Nkhorongo location of Luwinga. who had been sleeping together with the suspect’s daughter in their home.

Tembo said it is alleged that the uncle visited their two daughter’s bedroom to turn off the lights and then left but after a while he went in again and proceeded to rape her.

It is alleged that the Mayor tried to entice her with K2,000 after completing the act, which she refused. He then threatened her not to reveal the incident or she will be killed.

He is alleged to have tried to define her again the following night in same bedroom, which the victim rejected but on the third night he managed defile her — and this time more than once.

Tembo reports that the Mayor had been defiling the victim for five nights and each night more than once except the first night he did it once.

“He promised to buy her a cell phone for her for easy communication but she refused,” said Tembo’s report, adding that the girl then reported the matter to the home’s maid but she didn’t act.

She then reported the matter to her aunt on August 8, who also never acted on it and on the night of August 12, at around 21:00hrs, the aunt advise her to leave her house.

She packed her belongs and reported the matter to Mzuzu Police Station, who was assisted by officers of the victim support unit.

Tembo said. “She was sent to Mzuzu health centre for examination and the results were positive. Currently suspect arrested and will appear before court soon.”