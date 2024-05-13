Mzuzu City Hammers displace Wanderers on 2nd place as Silver maintain 3-point lead

* Wanderers occupied the second place momentarily on Saturday after beating Karonga United 1-0



* To gain 12 points ahead of Mzuzu City Hammers match against Kamuzu Barracks

By Tione Andsen, MANA

Mzuzu City Hammers displaced Mighty Wanderers on second place of the TNM Super League 2024 after beating visiting Kamuzu Barracks 1-0 through Isaac Msiska at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

On the other hand, Silver Strikers maintained their 3-point lead on the log table after beating debutantes Creck Sporting 2-0 at Silver Stadium through Uchizi Vunga and Chimwemwe Idana goals

Wanderers occupied the second place momentarily on Saturday after beating Karonga United 1-0 to gain 12 points ahead of Mzuzu City Hammers match against Kamuzu Barracks.

Following their win, Mzuzu City Hammers have 13 points in which they scored seven goals and conceded three while the Nomads are third with 12 points.

Silver Strikers have maintained their winning streak as coach, Peter Mponda seems to have instilled championship mentality in his team and wants to claim the title they last won in 2013.

They have played six games of five wins and a draw amassing 16 points, scoring 15 goals and conceding three.

The Hammers have also inflicted Kamuzu Barracks’ first defeat of the season and pushed the soldiers to position four while their midfielder, Isaac Msiska 44th minute goal is his fourth of the season to equal Silver’s duo of Adiel Kaduya and Binwell Katinji on the race for the Golden Boot.

In other games yesterday, Mighty Tigers were forced to a 1-1 draw against Dedza Dynamos at Kamuzu Stadium after scoring an own goal and have moved to position eight from nine with eight points — with Dedza Dynamos moving one step up from 10 to nine with seven points.

On Saturday, Wanderers were the only team that pulled a hard fought win over Karonga United 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium through Clement Nyondo’s 12th minute goal and his first goal of the season.

The remaining four games were draws galore when struggling MAFCO held Nyasa Big Bullets to 1-1 draw, Civil Service United settled for 1-1 against Bangwe All Stars, FOMO shared the spoils with fellow debutantes Baka City 1-1 and Moyale Barracks equaled in power with Chitipa United 1-1.

Bullets were saved by their enterprising midfielder, Patrick Mwaungulu who turned to be a provider to salvage a draw in the 87th minute after MAFCO had gone into a lead in the 29th minute through Innocent Makawano’s strike.

It’s a 4th draw of the season for the People’s Team in which they have won twice making them to drop to position five from four with 10 points and are six points behind leaders, Silver Strikers.

The draws earned bottom teams, Bangwe All Stars, MAFCO and have Baka City a point each but they have not moved out of relegation zone.

At 16th, Baka City anchors the log table with two points; Mafco (15th) have three points sharing with Bangwe All Stars (14th) as they search for their first wins of the season.

Kamuzu Barracks striker, Zeliat Nkhoma is still leading the goal scoring chart with five goals while MAFCO has conceded more goals 12 as Wanderers prove they have the strongest defence so far after conceding only two goals.