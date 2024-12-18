Mzuzu City Hammers appear in their second-ever cup final since the FDH Bank Cup 2021

* In which they lost 0-2 to Silver Strikers then trending under the name Ekwendeni Hammers

* Now have the chance to claim their first-ever cup title as they face Mighty Wanderers in Castel Challenge Cup 2024 final on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium

* It will be a really intriguing match on two folds — the Hammers’ intent to claim their first cup title and for Wanderers to atone their fans for ending the 2023 season trophy-less

By Duncan Mlanjira

After beating defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets 4-1 in the semifinal of the Castel Challenge Cup 2024 through post-match penalties, Mzuzu City Hammers qualified for their second-ever cup final since the FDH Bank Cup 2021 they lost 0-2 to Silver Strikers — then trending under the name Ekwendeni Hammers.

The Northern Region side, who finished 4th in the TNM Super League 2024 season — one place behind 3rd-placed Nyasa Big Bullets — drew 0-0 with the People’s Team in 90 minutes at Kamuzu Stadium yesterday before their triumphant after the penalties.

They now have the chance to claim their first-ever cup title as they face Mighty Wanderers in Castel Challenge Cup 2024 final on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium, which will be a really intriguing match on two folds — the Hammers’ intent to claim their first cup title and for Wanderers to atone their fans for ending the 2023 season trophy-less.

The Nomads also fought as hard a possible in the 2024 season to win the TNM Super League right up to end but stumbled in the last few games for Silver Strikers to claim the title after an 11-year break.

In between, the Nomads were ousted in both 2024 editions of the FDH Bank Cup and the Airtel Top 8 — thus their total focus as the season’s curtains close, is the Castel Challenge Cup.

They showed their intent on Sunday when they ousted revelation team of the Castel Challenge Cup 2024, Panthers FC beating them 3-0 at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Chipiku Stores Central Region Football League side were no pushovers as along the way, they had beaten four top flight TNM Super League teams, MAFCO, Silver Strikers, Chitipa United and Civil Service United — all after post-match penalties.



Wanderers ended this giant killing run of the lower division side but the Panthers can revel on their fairytale performance in which they held Silver Strikers 2-2 in 90 minutes while on Sunday, it took the Nomads 57 minutes to break the Panthers’ resolve through Clement Nyondo before Blessings Singini added the second in the 68th and Gaddie Chirwa two minutes to time (88′).

For this season, the titles will be spread out to three teams — Nyasa Big Bullets two (FDH Bank Cup and the Airtel Top 8); Silver Strikers (TNM Super League) and either Mighty Wanderers or Mzuzu City Hammers for the Castel Challenge Cup.

The inaugural champions of the Castel Challenge Cup were Nyasa Big Bullets in their unprecedented season of triumphs in which they swept all other silverware; the NBS Bank FAM Charity Shield (the season opener), the FDH Bank Cup, the Airtel Top 8 and the TNM Super League, which they won for six consecutive seasons.