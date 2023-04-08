Mzuzu Central Hospital treating patients with suspected communicable infection in the wake of Marburg virus disease

* One or two of the people were being treated as typhoid fever and had come there from different places

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mzuzu Central Hospital reported on Thursday, March 6, that it has isolated 5 people with suspected communicable infection of public concerned that includes the deadly Marburg virus disease which has been reported in the neighboring Tanzania.

A public statement from Mzuzu Central Hospital Director, Dr. Ted Bandawe said one or two of the people were being treated as typhoid fever and had come there from different places while the three others are being treated as adult measles.

“The first two who presented with bleeding are doing well as all the blessing has stopped. The other three family members did not present with any bleeding.

“All precautionary measures are being taken. The team from Public Health Institute of Malawi (PHIM) is on the ground working with us and Mzimba North DHO.

“We would like to ask everyone to continue doing health surveillance and adhere to infection prevention measures,” said Dr. Bandawe.

As is the case of preventive measures for CoVID-19 of practising personal hygiene; observing social distance and strict hand washing, the same applies for the Marburg virus disease.

It was reported last month that Marburg — a zoonotic infectious disease that is transmitted between species from animals to humans or from humans to animals — had been detected in Kateta region of north west Tanzania and had claimed 5 lives.

Marburg is caused by Marburg virus in the same family as Ebola virus, which causes similar diseases which is severe and fatal.

A public alert from Secretary for Health, Dr. Charles Mwansambo, dated March 23, had said signs and symptoms include unexplained bleeding through the eyes; nose; gums; ears; anus and skin; vomiting with blood; joint and muscle pain; high fever; headache, among others.

Case fatality rate is around 50% and varies from 24% to 88% with an average rate often above 89%.

Marburg virus spreads through contact with:

* Blood or body fluids (urine, saliva, sweat, faeces, vomit and semen;

* Breast milk of a person who is sick with or has died from Marburg virus disease; and

* Objects contaminated with body fluids from a person who is sick or has died from the disease.

“Although there is neither a vaccine nor specific treatment approved for Marburg virus disease, supporting management like rehydration, pain relief and other forms of symptomatic treatment improve survival,” the statement said.

To take care of themselves from contracting the disease, the public is being asked to:

* Avoid close physical contact with bare hands;

* Gloves and appropriate personal protective equipment should be worn when taking care of patients at home;

* Hand washing with soap and water; and

* Safe and dignified burial of suspected or confirmed Marburg deaths.

“The Ministry of Health has capacity in all points of entry to screen and detect all cases suspected of a disease of public health concern, including Marburg and manage them according to standard guidelines.

“The Ministry, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Africa Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (Africa CDC), will continue to monitor the situation in Tanzania and in the region and update the public accordingly.”

The Daily Mail reported on Friday that the world is on the alert of this disease that has 50% killrate after Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea reported their first-ever outbreaks.

Quoting figures figures from the World Health Organization, issued on March 22, the report said Equatorial Guinea health authorities were now monitoring 604 close contacts.

It also said fears were also raised that the Marburg virus had reached Burundi after three people in the country died from a mysterious nosebleed disease — but none of the patients have tested positive for Marburg.

It added that triggered 14 cases and 10 deaths, according to official state figures in Equatorial Guinea and that there were also 20 probable cases, all of whom died.

“In the time since, the nation’s health ministry has confirmed three more case, adding a 10th death to the toll on Monday,” said the Daily Mail’s report. “There are fears that the disease is spreading undetected in the country because it has now reached four provinces.

“Of major concern are the eight cases reported by local health authorities in Bata, a port city home to some 173,000 people.”

In Tanzania, two of the cases were in healthcare workers, with one of these individuals having since succumbed to the disease, said the Daily Mail.