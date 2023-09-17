MZUNI students went against their Representative Council’s advice not to demonstrate

* MZUNI management has since closed the institution with immediate effect

By George Mponda, MANA

President for Mzuzu University Students Representative Council, Lucius Banda said the body was against the demonstrations and advised the students to follow proper procedures as they were “still in negotiations with the university management but unfortunately some chose to take to the streets”.

MZUNI management has since closed the institution with immediate effect following commotion at the campus which was caused by students, demonstrating against tuition fees hike.

According to a memo signed by MZUNI’s Registrar, Yonamu Ngwira, “the decision to immediately close the university has been made to preserve public order and protect the university’s property.”

On campus students were ordered to leave the school premises on Saturday, saying no student shall be allowed entry into the campus during the closure period.

The students informed that the date of reopening and conditions for their return will be communicated later.

On Friday, Mzuni students blocked the M1 road setting fire to tyres whilst demonstrating against the recent tuition fees hike by the institution.

There were running battles with police who had to teargas the demonstrating students.