Mzimba’s M’mbelwa Stadium ready September

By Joel Phiri, MANA

Construction of the 12,500 seater M’mbelwa Stadium in Mzimba is expected to be completed by end of September 2023, contractor for the project has assured.

In an interview, Manobec Construction Company project manager, Victor Msowoya said the stadium would have been completed by 2022 but the devaluation of the local currency delayed the completion time.

“We are hoping that all things being equal, we should be completing construction works on the stadium September this year,” he said.

Although the work remaining could be completed by September, Msowoya said it largely depends on addendum submitted to the Public Procurements and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA).

“We encountered some challenges when erecting the roof of the VIP covered section hence we had to redesign the roof of the VIP section,” he said. “And redesigning took our time.

“We also suffered the consequences of the devaluation. It meant reworking the whole budget to factor in the devaluation. All these factors have worked to delay the completion of the stadium.”

A visit at the project site on Wednesday witnessed construction of terraces had been completed and remaining were unfinished works of VIP rooms as well as the turf.

“We completed all the terraces,” said site supervisor & foreman, Justin Magalasi. “We are now doing finishing touches to the VIP section where several rooms remain to be completed such as what would be bars, dressing rooms and others. The main work remaining is plastering.”

Also under rehabilitation and expansion, which is expected to be completed by December this year, is Zomba Stadium, formerly known as Zomba Community Centre.

The works commenced way back in 2019 but has now been confirmed by Minister of Local Government, Richard Chimwendo Banda to be ready for use — following an outcry of Zomba-based Red Lions, who are always travelling to fulfil their fixtures as they registered Balaka Stadium as home ground.



Chimwendo Banda visited the facility alongside SULOM president Fleetwood Haiya and other top football figures and the Minister assured Zomba residents that the second phase of the construction works of the 11,000 capacity stadium would be complete in six months.

“We will make sure that the stadium is built to the highest quality standards so that it will be able to host international games as well,” he was quoted as saying on SULOM website, adding that to ensure its completion within the stipulated time, the Minister would continue to visit the site until the phase is done.

During the run up to SULOM elections, Haiya promised to lobby authorities to expedite the construction of the stadium which has missed deadlines a number of times.

He was quoted as saying: ”It has been six years since Red Lions started playing their home games away. When we were doing our campaign, I promised them that I will lobby the government to complete this very important project.”

He took cognizance that Red Lions’ struggles in the top flight league could partly be attributed to their not having a proper home ground, adding that apart from the Cobbe Barracks men in uniform team, the facility would also benefit many teams from the Eastern Region.

The report said first and second phase of construction has cost about K4.8 billion. Originally, plans were to construct a 5,000 seater stadium but former President Arthur Peter Mutharika directed that it should accommodate more.

Other districts with similar planned stadia are Karonga, Mulanje, Kasungu, Dedza, Mangochi and Balaka.

Originally named Zomba Community Centre, it has hosted high profile matches since time immemorial and as home to Red Lions, Cobbe Barracks and formerly University FC, which brought to prominence top players that include Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Walter Nyamilandu.

When it was closed, Red Lions had to use Balaka as their home and analysts believe the team got demoted from the top flight TNM Super League mostly because they were on the road all the time.

Currently, Red Lions are on position 15 in the TNM Super League after playing five games. At the top are 2022 champions, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, followed by Mighty Wanderers on second place and Silver Strikers on third.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express