Mzimba Police bust illegal fuel warehouses; impound 600 litres of fuel

* There has been erratic fuel supply in Mzimba owing to such illegal dealings by unscrupulous traders

* Whenever fuel is supplied in fuel stations, it quickly runs out due to hoarding. As police, we launched investigations which led to this discovery

By Joel Phiri, MANA

Police in Mzimba have busted an illegal fuel trading syndicate and impounded 600 litres of fuel that was being stored in various warehouses.

Mzimba Police Station’s public relations officer, Sub-Inspector Maria Banda said in an interview yesterday that the fuel was confiscated on Tuesday after being found packed in several jerrycans and drums in different places within the Mzimba Boma.

“There has been erratic fuel supply in Mzimba owing to such illegal dealings by unscrupulous traders,” she said. “Whenever fuel is supplied in fuel stations, it quickly runs out due to hoarding. As police, we launched investigations which led to this discovery.”

She explained that motorists have long complained about persistent fuel shortages despite service stations being stocked: “This particular consignment was impounded within Mzimba Boma after we were tipped off by some members of the public that some individuals were keeping fuel in a warehouse.

“Our investigators moved in, busted various houses and found eight jerrycans and two drums of fuel, which we estimate to contain 600 litres. Unfortunately, the owners were not present — hence we did not make any arrests, but investigations are underway to identify them,” Banda said.

Last week, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) and the Malawi Police Service announced that they have launched joint operations to clamp down on illegal fuel vending, warning that the black market is undermining the economy and endangering consumers.

MERA public relations officer (PRO), Fetina Khonje stressed that the fuel sector is tightly regulated and requires full compliance with licensing standards.

“All entities in the fuel industry must meet set criteria to protect market integrity and public safety,” she told Malawi News Agency (MANA) while deputy regional police PRO, Alfred Chimthere said they have intensified surveillance to address the growing problem of unlicensed fuel sales.

“This illegal trade puts lives at risk and exploits desperate consumers,” Chimthere said, while noting that black market sales persist despite strict bylaws — largely driven by fuel scarcity at filling stations and price differences with neighbouring countries that make smuggling profitable.

Chimthere said most vendors operate without the licenses required to handle petroleum products, highlighting the dangers of unregulated sales.

Mangochi Police is also on high alert by conducting intelligence-driven operations targeting illegal fuel trading within the town — led by Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Limbani Bekete — which is aimed at curbing the rising trend of illegal fuel trading as it negatively affects the country’s economy and national security.

Mangochi Police PRO, lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi reported last week that between February and August, they have confiscated more than 10,134 litres of fuel during the operations, leading to several arrests and convictions.

Just last week, Second Grade Magistrate’s Court in Mangochi convicted and fined five men and one woman a total of K2.125 million for possessing 2,055 litres of fuel without permits — and the fuel, just as the other consignment that was confiscated, was forfeited to Government.

The Police thus assure that patrols and enforcement operations will continue in hotspot areas to deter black market operators.—Editing by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express