Mzimba communities applaud government for social cash transfer program

Beneficiary Mwazama (left) having a chat with DC Rodney Simwaka

* I have managed to embark on animal and poultry farming—57-year-old beneficiary, Nixon Mwazama

* I now have 26 local chickens, 10 ducks and six goats and next I will build a modern house

By Aliko Munde, MANA

Beneficiaries of social cash transfer program in Mzimba South District have applauded government for the initiative, which they say will go a long way in improving their livelihoods.

One of the beneficiaries, 57-year-old Nixon Mwazama of Kabuwa in the area of Traditional Authority Khosolo in Mzimba, said on Monday in an interview at his home that he has invested some of his monthly stipends in animal and poultry farming.

“Using the money which I receive monthly from the program, I have managed to embark on animal and poultry farming and I now have 26 local chickens, 10 ducks and six goats,” Mwazama said, adding that he plans to build a modern house next year.



Another beneficiary, Mukalalata Malungo, 82, said since she joined the program in 2015, she has managed to go into piggery and has four pigs.

District Commissioner for Mzimba, Rodney Simwaka said there is need to sensitize the beneficiaries of the program on saving culture through Village Savings and Loan for sustainability of their gained livelihoods statuses.

“I have gathered evidence-based information pertaining to the impact of the social cash transfer program on the initiative’s beneficiaries and we need to be conducting frequent visits to such households and advise them accordingly to sustain their economic gains,” he said.

The social protection programme in Mzimba is being managed by Malawi Government with support from European Union and it targets ultra-poor and labour-constrained households by providing them support in form of cash.

There are about 9,342 out of 14, 500 households who are enrolled in the program across Mzimba South District.