Mwisho Mhango wins the Golden Boot, Player of the Tournament and named named among four Malawians in COSAFA Youth Championship Best XI

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi U20 national team lost 0-3 to defending champions South Africa in the final of the COSAFA Youth Championship 2025 played alongside the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games held in Windhoek, Namibia.

But in individual awards, Mwisho Mhango — a product of Malawi’s dynamic football academy, Ascent Soccer — claimed the Golden Boot; was voted Player of the Tournament and named among three other Malawian players in the COSAFA Youth Championship Best XI.

The other three are Misheck Biliati, Madalitso Safuli and Precious Manjawira and Mwisho and Precious also made it in group stages’ Best XI after lighting it up with their outstanding performances.

Meanwhile, Team Malawi hauled home a total of 32 medals from various disciplines of the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games of 7 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze.

In the AUSC Region 5 Games, Malawi participated in 14 disciplines of football, basketball, volleyball, netball, boxing, karate, judo, lawn tennis, table tennis, swimming, athletics, para-athletics, Special Olympics, and e-sports.

In the football category, Mwisho — who scored a brace in the 2-1 semifinal triumph against Zambia and in the group match against Zimbabwe — also won the hearts of judges for Player of the Match against Zimbabwe in which he also scored a brace.

The Ascent Soccer player was also voted for the accolade against Namibia while Madalitso Safuli and Lameck Mithi also received Man of the Match award.

South Africa five players, along with their coach, Vela Khumalo, contributed five in the COSAFA Youth Championship Best XI — Emile Witbooi, Steven Mendes, Kamohelo Mareletse, Bokamoso Mokokosi and goalkeeper, Solethu Radebe, who picked up the Golden Glove.

The other two players are Zambia’s Billy Daka and Angola’s Romano Junior Samuel Domingos while South Africa also won the Fair Play award.

COSAFA Media reports that South Africa were taken to victory by 16-year-old Emile Witbooi, who assisted all three of his team’s goals in the final. His delivery from a free-kick was volleyed into the back of the net by Khayalethu Mzimela for the opener after five minutes.

Witbooi then went on a mazy run in the second half, making it to the byline before cutting the ball back for Simphiwe Mlondo to back-heel into the net with a quick piece of thinking.

The game was over as a contest when Witbooi was picked out in the box and he waited patiently for support to arrive before laying on a perfect pass for Omphemetse Sekgoto to score a third.

Malawi’s afternoon was further soured as Kondwani Tebulo received a red card, while Mwisho Mhango saw a late penalty saved by South Africa’s Solethu Radebe.

Meanwhile, the women’s category of the COSAFA Cup, from which Malawi U20 women were ousted in the group stages, was won by Zambia, who defeated South Africa 2-0 in the final.

COSAFA Media records that “it was a deserving victory for the Zambians, who were the best team in the tournament, scoring 26 goals in their five games and not conceding a single one”.

“But it took until 74 minutes to open the scoring in the final against the stubborn South Africans when a corner was floated into the box and caught the strong breeze sweeping across the stadium — which made it difficult for the goalkeeper and Ruth Muwowo was able to bundle the ball over the line.

“Zambia claimed a second goal in injury-time at the end of the game and it was a stunner as Nana Malanda fired in a 40-yard free-kick that was also boosted by the wind and flew into the top right corner of the net to make sure Zambia retained the regional Under-20 crown they won last year.

“Zambia’s Saliya Mwanza was named Player of the Tournament, while Young Copper Queens forward Ruth Mukoma won the Golden Boot for her six goals and three assists.

“Compatriot Bwalya Chileshe also scored six goals, but did not have as many assists. Zambia’s Margaret Phiri won the Golden Glove to complete a clean sweep of the individual awards for the side — while Namibia won the Fair Play prize,” reported COSAFA Media.