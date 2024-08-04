MWASIP assisting towards restoration of 10,334 hectares of degraded land along the Shire River in Balaka to improve agricultural activities

* Project has three main components — land restoration cover, watershed services and technical support to farmers

* Farmers are able to practice modern conservational agriculture, while others were getting financial grants

* That will enable them to venture into agribusinesses such as piggery, beekeeping and fish farming

By Andrew Phiri, MANA

Farmers along the Shire River basin in Balaka District have expressed optimism that the adoption of land restoration and forest conservation practices under Malawi Watershed Services Improvement Project (MWASIP) would enable them realise increased agricultural yields.

Implemented by the government with support from the World Bank, MWASIP in Balaka aims at improving agricultural activities by restoring 10,334 hectares of degraded land along the Shire River areas that started from 2022 to 2026.

After touring different sites, Balaka District’s project coordinator for MWASIP, Lucreshia Matekenya said the project has three main components — land restoration cover, watershed services and technical support to farmers.

Since the start of implementation of MWASIP in 2022, Matekenya said the farmers are able to practice modern conservational agriculture, while others were getting financial grants that will enable them to venture into agribusinesses such as piggery, beekeeping and fish farming.

“Farmers are able to construct swales, box ridges and matching to increase water infiltration and also constructing stone bands to reduce the speed of running water; hence, reducing soil erosion.

“Apart from conservation agriculture, farmers have also embraced farmers field schools (FFS), whereby, they are able to select a topic to discuss by identifying agricultural challenges, analyse it and find solutions,” she said.

Chairperson for Mtola Village level action plan (VLAP) in Traditional Authority (T/A) Nsamala, Andrew Galimoto said they have constructed check dams, own forests and produce Mbeya manure, courtesy of MWASIP.

“As you can see, this land is steep which means when rain comes all water runs down without proper infiltration,” he said. “So, these swales and box ridges help to hold the water; hence, reducing soil erosion and increasing its fertility.”

Sani Sofiti from Mtendere VLAP under Mpilisi extension planning area in T/A Nsamala, hailed the project, saying they have restored natural forests and also constructed stone bands to reduce the speed of running water.

However, Sofiti cited limited membership as a challenge to their activities since some people left the group because they had little knowledge on the long term benefits of this programme.

Director of agriculture for Balaka, David Ali commended the development, noting that farmers across the district have generally embraced the project — adding that the adoption of land restoration and forest conservation practices will serve future generations of the district.

Meanwhile, Balaka District agriculture executive coordinating committee (DAECC) has launched a catchment conservation and management campaign aimed at encouraging farmers to adopt climate resilience and modern farming practices that would respond to persistent dry spells experienced in the district.

Speaking Friday at Chiyendausiku Village, T/A Nsamala, chief agriculture extension officer for Machinga Agriculture Development Division (ADD), Allan Kaliwo said forest and land restoration practices are vital for improved agricultural yields.

Kaliwo was particularly happy because the event gave agricultural extension workers an opportunity to appreciate how farmers in T/A Nsamala are adopting climate smart agriculture through FFS and cooperatives.

He added that it is a positive development to see that communities in the district were able to restore degraded forests and adopting Mbeya manure, matching and box ridges in order to conserve and retain moisture in their fields.

“This event has laid the foundation for communities, district councils and the nation to strengthen environmental conservation policies and encouraging farmers to continue using new methods of farming.

“Due to deforestation, every year Machinga ADD loses over 29 metric tonnes of fertile soil that is washed away into rivers,” Kaliwo said.

Chairperson for Balaka District Council, Pharaoh Kambiri said they will work together with various authorities to strengthen and promote forests and land conservation policies: “The district council has by-laws that prohibit practices that destroy the environment such as wanton cutting down of trees and cultivating along the river banks.

“So, we will conduct community sensitisation meetings so that people should be aware of the pieces of legislation,” he said.

Held under the theme ‘integrated catchment conservation and management for enhanced climate resilience and improved livelihood’, the event opened opportunity for Council officials to appreciate various agricultural interventions being rolled out under Adaptation Fund Project and MWASIP.

In his tour of the Eastern Region over a week ago, President Lazarus Chakwera visited Demeter Farm in Balaka where he was taken through the dragline 1, 2 and 3, engineering section, irrigation pump house as well as its abattoir.

Demeter Farm, sitting on an 8,000 hectares piece of land, is situated in the southern part of Balaka, where irrigation farming is done on a large scale with emphasis on beans and cattle production.

After touring the Demeter Farm, President Chakwera proceeded to Portland Cement Factory integration plant construction site where the company plans to construct a cement factory which is estimated to produce 2,000 tonnes per day.