Mwanyali retains 21km Standard Bank Be More Race for the 3rd consecutive editions

* Finishes in a time of 1:06:25hrs, failing to beat last year’s 1:06:00 and his own record he attained in 2023 edition of 1:05:45

* Women’s category identifies new champion Christina Mbewe in 1:21:35 beating the time set by last year’s champion Teleza Master of 1:24:22

* Teleza Master finished 5th in 1:24:26 as new runner-up is identified in Fostina Mbemba finishing in 1:22:59

By Duncan Mlanjira

Civo Athletics Club’s Chikondi Mwanyali has retained the 21km Standard Bank Be More Race men’s category for the third consecutive editions, finishing ahead of Kefasi Kasteni as runner-up and Thomas Chunga in third position during the 2025 edition in Lilongwe.

He finished in a time of 1:06:25hrs, failing to beat last year’s time 1:06:00 and his own record he attained in 2023 edition of 1:05:45 while second place had identified a new title holder, Kefasi Kasteni in a time of 1:06:30 — displacing Mphatso Nadolo, who took 6th place, who finished the 2024 edition in 1:06:34 against 2023’s 1:05:52.

Chancy Master came 3rd in 2024 in 1:7:50 against 2023’s 1:06:06 and this year’s 3rd place was taken by Thomas Chunga in 1:06:35 with Brake Mwamphanthe on 4th (1:07:04) and Allan Chirwa on 5th (1:07:23).

The 2025 edition’s women’s category has identified a new champion, Fostina Mbemba, who finished in 1:21:35 beating Teleza Master from the title she attained in a time of 1:24:22 — against 2023’s 1:23:45 when she came 4th.

This time she has finished 5th in who also failed to break her record in the 2024 race finishing in a time of 1:24:26 while Enifa Kaponda retained the 3rd place in a time of 1:23:08 — and becoming her personal best as she finished 1:31:34 in 2024 edition.

The champions received K1.6 million with K1.2 million and K1 million going to runners-up and 3rd place respectively in both categories

At the prize presentation, a minute of silence was observed at prize presentation in tribute to Standard Bank Board chairperson, late Christopher Ambrose Kapanga, who sadly passed on in a sudden death on August 9, who would have presided over yet another milestone in the Bank Be More Race journey.

Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga said: “The 2025 is the 7th edition of our trail-blazing race — which begun in 2017. We have grown to over 3,000+ participants and over 2,000 runners across the years.

”Today we celebrate a race that has moved from manual tracking to using technology for real-time results,” he said in reference to upgrades in the race’s management using modern athletics technologies, which included introduction of an e-tracking system for runners to ensure transparency and improve timely access to race results — transforming the race into a professional high-tech event.

Madinga also recognised that this year’s edition celebrates in giving back to the community with a difference — by empowering the athletes as the proceeds from the sale of jerseys will will be channeled to athletes’ well-being and capacity building so that they should compete well at international tournaments.

This is a gesture by Standard Bank Malawi in taking cognizance that since the event was launched in 2017, the athletes haven’t been considered in a special way despite being key in the success of the Be More Race.

”We celebrate a race that brings together all of us towards one goal – to ‘Run in Blue’ In everything we do, we must do it with passion, in unity — with a strong sense of identity and most of all with legacy in mind.”

He thus recognised partner sponsors that joined the “exciting celebration of fitness, wellness and sportsmanship. A round of applause for Coca Cola Beverages Africa, Sunbird Hotels & Resorts, Mwaiwathu Private Hospital, Beyond Bounds Physiotherapy, and Garda World.

Present at prize presentation was Minister of Youth & Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire, who commended Standard Bank for investing in the Be More Race for seven editions, saying the Be More Race continues to make a positive impact on athletics and the society.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Standard Bank for their unwavering commitment to using this race as a catalyst for positive change in our society and for advancing athletics in Malawi,” he said.

“Through the Be More Race, Standard Bank has consistently demonstrated its dedication to supporting worthy causes and building communities.”

Minister Mkandawire said he was pleased that the proceeds shall be channeled towards the growth of athletics in Malawi, saying: “I believe this is in line with this year’s theme; ‘Run in Blue’, that speaks to the bank’s wish to build a legacy — They are taking us on the journey with them.

“As government, we pledge to continue providing a conducive atmosphere for businesses such as Standard Bank to thrive so that the nation continues to benefit through their CSR initiatives, like is the case today.

“As we celebrate the achievements of our athletes today, let’s also acknowledge the power of partnerships in driving positive change. I urge other companies to emulate Standard Bank’s model of using sports to support worthy causes.

“To the winners of the Be More Race, I offer my warmest congratulations. Your determination and perseverance are an inspiration to us all.”—Pictures from the event courtesy of Standard Bank Plc Media