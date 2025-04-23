MV Illala certified fit after routine service

* She was withdrawn from Lake Malawi for routine servicing on March 27 this year, after its anchor developed a fault

* On its voyages every week from Monkey Bay in Mangochi, MV Illala is overloaded with passengers and cargo as it has sail without leaving anyone behind

* As she crosses the lake all the way north to Chilumba — about 480km from Monkey Bay before returning to base at Monkey Bay

MANA & Maravi Express

MV Illala, whose age raises constant concern by the general public — believing it has outlived its span as it has plied Lake Malawi since 1951 — has once again been certified fit by Ministry of Transport & Public Works after undergoing routine service.

The Ministry’s public relations officer (PRO), Watson Maingo told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday that the MV Illala was withdrawn from Lake Malawi for routine servicing on March 27 this year, after its anchor developed a fault.

After other mechanical services, the vessels was cleared and is now back sailing on the lake passengers, which has excited lake travelers.

Nellie Likolechi, a business lady from Madimba in Likoma, said she was happy to see MV Illala back on the lake, saying this will help to reduce problems encountered, such as loss of lives and goods.

Another community member, Clifton Botha from Makungulu area in Likoma, said people have been struggling to board MV Chilembwe and Chambo due to limited space.

“The situation has been very bad, as you know the capacity of these boats is not adequate,” he said. “Being the only boats available, everyone would like to board, knowing that once they have been left behind, they will have to wait for another week.”

On its voyages every week from Monkey Bay in Mangochi, MV Illala is overloaded with passengers and cargo as it has sail without leaving anyone behind — as she crosses the lake all the way north to Chilumba — about 480km from Monkey Bay before returning to base at Monkey Bay.

She calls at major towns on both the Malawian and Mozambique coast, as well as at two islands of the lake, Likoma and Chizumulu and while the ferry is often late — reportedly by as much as 24 hours or more and has sometimes broken down — MV Illala remains the most important means of long-distance transport for the people living on the coast of the lake.

She is 52m (172ft) long overall, has a gross tonnage of 620 tons and can accommodate up to 365 passengers and 100 tons of cargo.

On April 12, tragedy struck in Likoma when a boat was ferrying passengers to board MV Chilembwe capsized killing nine people — which prompted Minister of Transport & Public Works, Jacob Hara to attend the funeral where he reported that the port being constructed at the island should be quickened within 30 days to reduce water challenges such as that tragedy.

The Minister announced that technicians and a specialist from South Africa had been engaged to finalise completion of the structure such as underwater welding of the beams and assured the people that MV Chilembwe should be sailing between Likoma and Nkhata Bay, “though at a cost, in order to reduce traffic on Lake Malawi”.

But the public, through social media were not satisfied, with GN Msiska alluding that the swift response towards completion of the construction of the port did not translate that people will not face water transport challenges if the authorities keep using old vessels.

Which Chawinga Isaac and Temwa John Gondwe agreed, advising the government to carry out a detailed technical assessment of the old MV Illala and all local passenger boat operators while Chandiwira Ngwira also enlightened that the entrance gate at Nkhata Bay Jetty collapsed close to five years now without being attended to.—Reporting from Likoma for MANA by Ireen Mseteka; additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express