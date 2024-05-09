MUST’s 2024-2027 strategic plan to champion MW2063’ pillars of industrialisation and human capital development

* We have committed ourselves to be a solution provider through innovation and technology driven by science and meet societal needs

* The university and its graduates are into manufacturing and now they want to expand further

By James Kanyenda, Ministry of Education’s deputy PRO

Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has launched its 2024-2027 strategic plan and Council chairperson, Dr Mathews Mtumbuka said through the plan, the university has resolved to champion industrialisation pillar as well as human capital development of the MW2063 national vision.

Launched at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Mtumbuka said so far, the university has already made great strides towards the cause.

“As a university, we have committed ourselves to be a solution provider through innovation and technology driven by science and meet societal needs,” he said, while expressing university’s commitment to the strategic plan’s full implementation.

And on her part, MUST Vice-Chancellor, Professor Address Malata said for Malawi to realise its development agenda, manufacturing should be advanced and as such the university is mandated to help in the drive.

She said both the university and its graduates are into manufacturing and now they want to expand further, citing their plan to construct a tech centre at Kamphata in Lilongwe and thereafter move up North.

The event directly supported the Ministry’s 2024 theme ‘Propelling Malawi’s Education Renaissance in The Digital Age: Inclusive Foundational Learning and STEAM Skills for Strong Human Capital’ and present at the launch, Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima said government remains committed to creating an enabling environment through policies that support the growth of science, technology and innovation (STI), which are key to the realisation of the MW2063.

The plan focuses on education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, responding to societal needs, thereby helping the country to accelerate its realisation of the First-10 Year Implementation Plan of the Malawi 2063 (MIP1), running from 2021 to 2030.

“As you are well aware, my Ministry has a whole directorate on STI,” she said. “This demonstrates our commitment to see the sector grow and contribute to the creation of a Malawi we want.

“We want our universities, more so those running on public resources, to demonstrate their relevance to the nation by being at the centre of solutions. Local challenges can be best solved by local solutions,” Wirima emphasised, adding the country want practical technologies and innovations that will benefit its people, today and now.

She said universities are supposed to offer solutions to problems industries are facing through research, consultancies, and innovation of modern and advanced technologies that can lead to efficiency in production.

Wirima then called upon all players involved to commit themselves to the implementation of the strategic plan.

Meanwhile, Professor Malata has been awarded the prestigious 2024 University of San Francisco, California (UCSF) Presidential Chair Award.

A statement from the US Embassy in Lilongwe announced that Malata will serve as a distinguished visiting professor in UCSF’s Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics for one year beginning July 2024. “Professor Malata is the first female Vice Chancellor at a public university in Malawi, a trailblazing academic in STEM, and an advocate for child and maternal health. We wish her all the best!” says the statement.