MUST graduates 13 students in Vice-Chancellor’s Junior Engineers Academy

By Victor Singano Jnr

Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has awarded certificates to 13 primary and secondary school students who successfully graduated in the second cohort of the Vice-Chancellor’s Junior Engineers Academy at the University.

The program, which is organized by the African Drone and Data Academy (ADDA) at MUST in conjunction with UNICEF Malawi, focuses on inspiring primary and secondary school young boys and girls to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) innovations at an early stage in their lives.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at Amaryllis Hotel, MUST Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Jonathan Makuwira said they are impressed with the programe, which he said is a platform where young learners are drilled and motivated.

He, therefore, applauded the students for being the best who he said demonstrated how passionate they are in the engineering program.

“Our main desire is specifically aimed at motivating the students and see the young boys and girls being exposed to engineering, as we are all aware that the MW2063 agenda is very much centered on the youths.

“These are our ambassadors that we need to inspire while they are young so that they can continue in understanding and appreciating what science is all about, particularly the role of engineering and Drone Technology in Malawi,” Makuwira said.

One of the graduates, Happiness Banda of Kaseye Girls Secondary School in Chitipa, said the program was a great achievement as she has been learnt a lot about engineering.

She added that previously she was of the view that engineering is all about mechanical and electrical which is not like that, saying: “We’ve learnt a lot of things which has inspired and encouraged us in many ways and we are very hopeful of a brighter future for ourselves as well as the country as a whole,” said the 14-year-old.