Muslim Youth United distributes 6,000 food packs and K2,000 cash to each beneficiary

By Duncan Mlanjira

Muslim Youth United (MYU), a philanthropy arm of young’s Muslims in Malawi, has responded to lean season food insecurity by not reaching out to vulnerable rural communities with maize flour, but with packs of assorted food items.

The charitable organisation, that randomly carries out charity work across the country, distributed 6,000 food packs and K2,000 cash to each beneficiary at Milepa in Chiradzulu (1,150 packs); Chimwala in Mangochi (1,200 — packs including black sheeting for thatched roofs); Chiutula in Mangochi (1,200); Masuku in Mangochi (1,200) and Idrussi, Mangochi (1,200).

The total investment was at K200 million sourced from various wellwishers in the Muslim community and the distribution involved 30 volunteers with the average age of around 20 years and youngest being only 9 and 10 years old.

A statement from MYU said the distribution exercise was done in the presence of the traditional chiefs of the areas who commended and appreciated the timely intervention, whose packs include maize flour; sugar; rice; beans; salt; cooking oil, among others.

As an ongoing exercise, those wishing to support the program and other similar interventions are encouraged to contact Hafiz Bilal Haji (0999 202 632); Hafiz Muhammad Latif (0994 338 653); Abbas Panjwani (0999 826 666); Mudassir Anjun (0999 868 676); Omar Farooq Kassam (0999 821 036); Farhan Nathanie (0888 934 117) and Salman Khadba (0995 486 555).

Direct funds contribution can be made to MYU’s First Capital Bank account number 000 170 400 1704 or Airtel Money 0995402817 under the name Hashim Panchbaya.

Formed in 2014, MYU has carried out various charity projects that included spending close to K40 million towards the fight against COVID-19 in 2020 and when the country was hit with the nasty second wave at the beginning of 2021, MYU mobilized over K36 million worth of medical equipment that were handed over to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

The investment at the referral hospital for the Southern Region was designed to cater for life after COVID-19 such as the 5 drug trolleys; 5 suction machines; 10 patient trolleys; 123 cellular blankets, 20 humidifier bottles, 20 flow meters; 20 patient monitors and one washing machine.

During the first outbreak of the pandemic in 2019, MYU supplied personal protective equipment (PPEs) for the ‘We Care’ wards — a partnership with Queens Hospital in which MYU adopted two pediatric wards by naming them ‘We Care’.

Other projects MYU has carried out include donating physiotherapy equipment to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre, MACOHA and FEDOMA in Blantyre some years back as week as organising a blood donation camp at Mpingwe Sports Club for the Malawi Blood Transfusion Service.