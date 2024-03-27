Mungomo back home to roost with his MCP; Calls for affirmative action to drive black economic empowerment

* It feels good coming back home after a long journey and I am grateful for the party that I actively fought hard for



By Victor Singano Jnr

Renowned veteran Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stalwart politician, Brian Mungomo Snr. has returned back home to re-activate his contribution of the country’s political and economic arena after a 20-year hiatus.

Mungomo announced his return to MCP on Tuesday at a ceremony held at MCP’s district office in Zomba, organized by the Eastern Region team led by the chairperson of the area, which was meant to welcome him back into the fold.

Mungomo — who went into exile to South Africa for actively criticizing the then ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) under President Bakili Muluzi — expressed his enthusiasm for rejoining the political landscape in Malawi.

“After two decades in abroad, I am thrilled to return home and rejoin the political fray,” he said. “Despite the challenges of the past, my commitment to fighting injustice and promoting transparency remains unwavering.

“It feels good coming back home after a long journey and I am grateful for the party that I actively fought hard for between the years of 1993 to 1999.”

During his stint abroad, Mungomo continued his support and activism for the party — albeit in an unofficial capacity, having earned him respect and admiration within the party.

His decision to rejoin MCP comes at a critical juncture in Malawi’s political landscape, as the country continues to navigate the challenges of governance and democracy amidst stiff economic challenges.

“Having come face to face with the extent of the economic plight, the stark economic disparity between foreign nationals and indigenous Malawians, particularly black Malawians, has risen to the centre of my purview.

“I would estimate that approximately 80% of our economy is dominated by non-indigenous actors, while many of our fellow countrymen struggle to access basic opportunities for economic advancement.

“These economic challenges call for immediate remedial action in the form of affirmative action under a black economic empowerment program,” Mungomo said.

He announced that he shall touch on the matter of black economic empowerment in much detail a bit later, saying: “For now, I am deeply grateful for the warm welcome and support I have received from both old friends and new allies.

“Together, we will work tirelessly to uphold the values of integrity, transparency, and progress that define our party. I am excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work, standing shoulder to shoulder with my brothers and sisters in arms, as we strive to create positive change and build a brighter tomorrow for Malawi.”

He applauded MCP regional chairperson for the Eastern Region, Foster Mtandama who on his part expressed his delight over the return of Mungomo to the party.

“His years of dedication and vast knowledge of the inner workings of the party make him a valuable addition to our establishment, and we look forward to working together to build a better future for all Malawians.”

Mungomo’s political career spans nearly 30 years, beginning in London where late Sir Kenneth Borthwich, Honorary Consul for Scotland, drafted him to serve in the Parliamentary Services Liaison (PSL) of London led by Brian Basham to guide and manage Malawi’s first multi-party elections on behalf of MCP.

Following the defeat at the polls, the party decided to retain him as press liaison officer assisting the then MCP publicity secretary, Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba.

Shortly thereafter, Mungomo was appointed as political advisor to the then party Vice-President, late Gwanda Chakuamba and two years later, he was appointed as administrative secretary — a position he held before being appointed organizing secretary with the mandate to create what is now known as the Eastern Region.

He was subsequently elected as the inaugural regional chairperson — a position he held for two years before assuming his last position as deputy national elections chairperson of the 1999 elections.

Following his constant criticism of Muluzi’s style of administration — that led to being arrested on suspicion that he was behind a banned publication named The National Agenda and other trumped up charges — Mungomo relocated to South Africa.

The National Agenda was a newspaper that hit the Malawi public by storm, taking over hot publications that sprouted towards the multiparty dispensation that died natural deaths such as The Democratic, Michiru Sun, The Monitor among others.