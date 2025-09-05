Mumba pledges to tackle water challenges hunger, low wages in estates and expand access to NEEF loans in Thyolo

* Thyolo was among the districts that have reaped significantly from the Mtukula Pakhomo cash transfers and various development initiatives

* As Chief Njema appeals to MCP led government to open ADMARC markets at Limbuli in Mulanje

By Yamikani Yapuwa & Innocent Chamtulo, MANA

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential running mate Vitumbiko Mumba has vowed to tackle water challenges, hunger, low wages in estates, and expand access to National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) loans in Thyolo, with intentions to increase the fund to K1 trillion.

Mumba was speaking during a whistle stop tour of Thyolo yesterday where he stated that Thyolo was among the districts that have reaped significantly from the Mtukula Pakhomo cash transfers and various development initiatives.

He additionally promised to enhance dairy farming in the district, including raising milk prices.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Works, Baba Steve Malondera expressed confidence that President Lazarus Chakwera will secure victory once again in the upcoming elections, noting the growth of his voter base since 2020.

Senior Chief Boyidi has also called for campaigns that are focused on issues rather than violence.

Mumba was accompanied by other prominent figures, including Esther Mcheka Chilenje and Brown Mpinganjira.

From Bvumbwe, Mumba also stopped at Thunga, Thyolo Boma, Mangunda and Luchenza before proceeding to Mulanje and at Thyolo District Council, the MCP running mate expressed admiration of the newly-constructed office complex after he inspected the state-of-the-art facilities, including the council’s main administration block, several departmental offices, and a modern conference hall.

District Commissioner (DC) Hudson Kuphanga said the new offices have not only enhanced efficiency but also improved staff morale, as they now have a conducive working environment.

“The complex has changed the face of our council,” he said. “It is modern, spacious, and well-equipped, which motivates staff to deliver quality services to the people of Thyolo.

“We have also turned the old office spaces into an opportunity by renting them out to private institutions, which is already generating revenue for the council.”

The DC added that the facility also gives the district a sense of pride, as it stands as one of the most modern public infrastructure projects in Thyolo in recent years.

In Mulanje, Traditional Authority (T/A) Njema lauded the MCP’s longstanding contributions to national development and voiced confidence in its leadership and proceeded to call on the government to construct an ADMARC depot in Limbuli to allow people access to maize and other food, and buy inputs for agricultural production.

“We urge the government to also prioritise reconstruction of the Muloza–Chiringa Road, which was severely damaged by Tropical Cyclone Freddy-induced rains,” said the Chief. “The road’s poor condition has disrupted service delivery, economic activities and access to essential services.”

In response, Mumba acknowledged the Chief’s concerns and pledged that, if re-elected in the September 16 elections, MCP-led administration will implement the requested projects.

After visiting Limbuli Market, the Mumba proceeded to the final stop at Nkando Market, where he expressed satisfaction with the progress on the Nkando Bridge project, which had stalled for more than a decade.

Mumba commended President Lazarus Chakwera for prioritising infrastructure development in rural areas despite challenges such as cyclones and the Covid-19 pandemic during his first term in office.

“President Chakwera had to lead through tough times from Cyclone Freddy to El Niño, yet these challenges have not stopped him from delivering across Malawi,” said Mumba, after witnessing contractors working on bridge pillars.

He urged Malawians to re-elect Chakwera, describing him as the only leader with a clear vision and dedication to national development.

“He has demonstrated leadership that transcends regional lines, as seen in the construction of the Thyolo District Commissioner’s office and the Nkando Bridge,” Mumba said.

Senior MCP member Brown Mpinganjira also praised Mumba for his support towards President Chakwera during the campaign.

“One of the core pillars of the Malawi Congress Party is to provide services that uplift citizens into prosperous households,” he said. “With this in mind, President Chakwera plans to continue with the NEEF to support local businesses across the country.

Mumba began his whistle-stop tour of the South on Tuesday in Zalewa, Neno, before proceeding to Mwanza Boma and Chapananga in Chikwawa. On Wednesday, he held rallies in Blantyre City, rallying support for MCP leadership.—Editing by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express