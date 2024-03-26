MultiChoice unveils ace filmmaker and MTF Academy director as head judge for Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

* The AMVCA has established itself as the benchmark for excellence in the African film industry



By Duncan Mlanjira

MultiChoice, in partnership with Africa Magic, announce ace filmmaker, director, producer and pioneer academy director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory, Femi Odugbemi as head judge for the 10th edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) to be held from May 10-11, 2024.

In a press statement from Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, executive head of content & channels—West Africa, described the 10th AMVCA “as a celebration to mark a decade of brilliance, innovation, and the sheer magic of African storytelling on screen”.

“The AMVCA has established itself as the benchmark for excellence in the African film industry,” she told the media. “This edition is not just the celebration of excellence in filmmaking, but also a heritage of an award that has improved careers and boosted talent development on the continent.”

Tejumola further disclosed that the pool of quality entries this year will be a significant task the jury and head judge to review, saying: “For this edition, we received entries from films and talent across Africa.”

Shortlisting already begun and Tejumola said they now move to the judging phases and for this special edition, some changes have been made to the award categories.

“The Best Actor and Best Actress, as well as Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories will now be determined by the jury. We are also delighted to announce ace filmmaker, director and producer, Femi Odugbemi, as the Head Judge for the 10th AMVCA.

“In partnership with our sponsors — Amstel, Pepsi, Promasidor and Martell — we call on Africa to join in this celebration,” she said.

The announcement of final nominees in each category were made live across all Africa Magic channels, on March 24 and the voting portal was immediately opened.

The 10th AMVCA’s two-day celebration will kick start on first day with the Young Filmmakers and Content Creators event in the morning, followed by the Cultural Day and Opening Night celebration in the evening and the Main Awards Ceremony the night of May 11.



Commenting on the task before the award jury, Odugbemi is quoted as saying: “This prestigious award is celebrated for its unwavering dedication to excellence, and the jury remains steadfast in ensuring only the most outstanding works earn a spot on the nomination list.

“Having served as the head judge in previous editions, I can unequivocally state that evaluating the remarkable submissions by talent across Africa is an extremely challenging task I assure everyone that the final selection will truly represent the best in the field.”

Other sponsors of the 10th AMVCAs — an annual accolade presented by MultiChoice recognizing outstanding achievements in film and television production in Africa — include TECNO, Verve, QuickTeller, Tiger Beer, MTN and Indomie.