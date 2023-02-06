MultiChoice Talent Factory, SAE Institute offering fully-funded online course to 300 media professionals launched in 8 African countries

The online course orientation has already been done

By Duncan Mlanjira

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has partnered with SAE Institute by offering fully-funded online short courses to 300 media professionals from Malawi, Zambia, Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria.

A statement from MultiChoice says SAE Institute is a world leader in creative media education established in 1976 and that the online short courses have been tailor-designed by MTF and SAE to fulfill the production knowledge gaps that exist within the industry.

The five courses created are script writing, production management, cinematography, audio post-production and 3D animation, with each short course running for five weeks.

In South Africa, they offer nationally accredited Bachelor’s Degrees and Higher Certificates across 4 disciplines — Animation, Audio, Games and Film.

MTF Director for Africa, Nwabisa Matyumza is quoted as saying: “Following the success and immense impact of the MTF Academy, we’ve received numerous requests from established film and TV industry professionals, who are unable to apply for the Academy Graduate Programmes as they only cater for working professionals.

“We wanted to create short courses to further enhance their skill sets and this is our response to those requests. The TV & film industry is constantly evolving and as such we as professionals must continue to diversify and develop our skills.”

The statement further says the online orientation programme, hosted by South African comedian, Mpho Popps, was attended by the various film and TV industry professionals embarking on this exciting learning journey.

During the orientation session, the participants were taken through the online learning platform and had the opportunity to meet their course facilitators and fellow students from across the continent.

“We’re excited to walk this journey with the MultiChoice Talent Factory,” Scott Rogers, Managing Director of Invictus Online at the SAE Institute is quoted as saying.

“Our purpose is to educate, empower and employ and this partnership allows us to expand this purpose into other African countries. These short courses provide much-needed upskilling for many self-taught individuals who have never had the opportunity to study at a university. It goes a long way in bolstering the existing skill and talent on the continent.”

Malawi has benefitted from the MTF Academy through six who have since undergone the training that develops skills in filmmaking.



They are Chisomo Kawaga & Asante Mbaimbai from Class of 2022; Mphatso Makamo & Chisomo Livason (2020) and Jonathan Kapumba & Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba (2019).

Kapumba now owns his own film production company; Mkwezalamba is a professional filmmaker and actor; Makamo is a lecturer of film theory and professional filmmaker while Livason is a producer; graphics artist and owns a media consultancy business.

The MTF Academy initiative has enjoyed continued success through its strong partnerships with renowned organisations such as NYFA, Dolby Studios, Canon, Zee World, Pan-Atlantic University in Nigeria, Kenyatta University in Kenya, and the University of Zambia.