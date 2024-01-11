MultiChoice secures rights to broadcast all AFCON games live on SuperSport

* SuperSport and NWTV prove that nothing is more important than the happiness of Africans

* Who wish to follow the exploits of their favourite team during the biggest football competition in Africa

Maravi Express

SuperSport will broadcast live all 52 matches of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Côte d’Ivoire 2023 live after MultiChoice secured the rights to broadcast the continent’s showpiece tournament, which kicks off on Saturday January 13 to February 11.

A statement from MultiChoice says it reached a commercially viable agreement with rightsholders, New World TV (NWTV), to broadcast the 34th edition of Africa’s premier men’s football competition taking place.

NWTV Managing Director, Nimonka Kolani is quoted in the statement as saying: “By securing the rights to AFCON 2023 under the leadership of Dr. Patrice Motsepe, SuperSport and NWTV prove that nothing is more important than the happiness of Africans who wish to follow the exploits of their favourite team during the biggest football competition in Africa.”

SuperSport, the leader in sports broadcasting on the continent, will bring its unrivalled coverage to all the games, with matches available on DStv as well as GOtv across Africa.

Teams are already in Côte d’Ivoire for the tournament and reigning champions, Senegal — who clinched their first ever AFCON title in Cameroon, are drawn in Group C against Cameroon, Guinea and The Gambia in what looks a competitive pool.

The Teranga lions insist that the 2023 edition will be the best in history as they prepare for their opening match against The Gambia on January 15 before the ultimate clash of Lions when they face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon three days later — and conclude their Group C campaign against Guinea on January 23.

Senegal’s AFCON achievements include being finalists three time in 2002 and 2019 as silver medalists and 2021 as champions and three semifinal qualification in 1965, 1990 and 2006 — where they came 4th on all occasions after losing in the 3rd place play-off.

They have been in five quarterfinals (1992, 1994, 2000, 2004 and 2017) and went out in group stages in 1968, 1986: 2008 and 2012.

There will be a West African affair in Group A as hosts Côte d’Ivoire are paired with regional rivals Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Record winners Egypt, hunting a record-extending eighth continental crown, renew hostilities with Ghana in Group B in a repeat of the 2010 final which the Pharaohs won late. Cape Verde and Mozambique complete the group.

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola add further star quality to Group D in another exciting pool while World Cup semi-finalists Morocco should navigate a comfortable Group F containing DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania.

Informative facts

* The first AFCON tournament took place in Sudan in 1957

* Only three countries, hosts Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia, took part in the first tournament in February 1957 and there was no qualifying competition

* South Africa were also invited to the first Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 1957 but their invitation was later withdrawn as a result of the countries apartheid laws.

* Egypt defeated hosts Sudan in the first game played at the AFCON winning 2-1 on 10th January 1957

* Raafat Attia scored the first goal at an AFCON tournament when he opened the scoring for Egypt in their 2-1 semi-final win over hosts Sudan in 1957

* Egypt defeated Ethiopia 4-0 in the final to win the first AFCON Tournament in 1957

* Egypt won the first two AFCON tournaments in 1957 and 1959 while they were runners up in 1962, losing to hosts Ethiopia in the final

* Côte d’ Ivoire are hosting the Africa Cup of Nations for a second time, after 1984

* When the Côte d’Ivoire hosted the AFCON in 1984, eight nations participated and five of those countries will be joining the hosts again — Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana and Nigeria. Missing out are Malawi and Togo

* Egypt have won the most AFCON titles (seven), followed by Cameroon (five), Ghana (four), Nigeria (three) and the Democratic Republic of Congo and Côte d’Ivoire (two each)

* Egypt and Ghana have both reached 9 AFCON final matches while Egypt have won seven, Ghana have four wins while Cameroon have played in seven finals winning five

* Côte d’Ivoire have appeared in four AFCON final matches in 1992, 2006, 2012 and 2015 and in 480 minutes of play in AFCON finals have failed to produce a single goal they won on penalties after extra time in 1992 and 2015 and lost on penalties after extra time in 2006, 2012 with all four games ending 0-0

* Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o is the leading overall Cup of Nations scorer, notching 18 goals in six tournaments between 2000 and 2010

* Egypt goalkeeper Essam el Hadary became the oldest player at 44 years and 21 days to feature in the tournament when he faced Cameroon in the 2017 final in Libreville as Egypt lost

* Only once in 2013 when South Africa played out a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde has the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations ended 0-0

* The last host nation to reach the AFCON final match was Egypt who won the title on home soil in 2006

* Egypt have reached the AFCON final in five of the last six tournaments that they have participated in winning in 2006, 2008 and 2010 while they were runners up in 2017 and the 2021 edition. They only failed to do so in 2019 as hosts

* Four players Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o, Ghanaian duo Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew and Zambia’s Kalusha Bwalya have scored in 6 AFCONs and no players have scored in more editions of the competition than them

* The AFCON has been expanded from a 16 tournament which it has been since 1996 to a 24-team event in 2019 and this is the third edition to have 24 teams participating

* 16 players have scored 17 hat-tricks at the AFCON but none since Soufiane Alloudi scored three goals in Morocco’s 5-1 triumph over Namibia in the 2008 group stages

* Egypt have had five different players scoring six AFCON hat-trick — no country has managed as many players to have scored a hat-trick at the tournament

* The first hat-trick at the AFCON was scored by Ad-Diba who scored all four of Egypt’s goals in their 4-0 triumph in the 1957 final victory over Ethiopia

* Egypt’s Hassan El-Shazly is the only player to have scored multiple hattricks, doing so in 1963 and 1970

* Egypt are the only team to have two players score a hattrick in the same game — Hassan El-Shazly and Mohammed Morsi Hussein netted all their goals in a 6-3 win over Nigeria in a 1963 group stage encounter

* Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan and Cameroon’s Rigobert Song hold the record for the most number of AFCON participations with each player having featured in 8 finals tournaments in 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010. A record which could be tied by Ghana’s Andre Ayew at the next edition

* South Africa finished 1st (1996), 2nd (1998) and 3rd (2000) in the first three AFCONs that they participated in

* Ghana’s Charles Gyamfi (1963–1965, 1982) and Egypt’s Hassan Shehata (2006–2008-2010) are the only coaches to have won the title three times, Shehata is the only coach to have won the title in three successive tournaments

* Two persons Egypt’s Mahmoud El-Gohary (1959 as player, 1998 as coach) and Stephen Keshi, of Nigeria (1994 as player, 2013 as coach) have won the AFCON as a player and coach

* French man Herve Renard is the only coach to have won the AFCON with two different countries Zambia in 2012 and Côte d’Ivoire in 2015

* Senegal coach Aliou Cisse holds the unwanted record of losing in the final as both a player (2002) and coach (2019). He also now has won the tournament as a coach lifting the title with Senegal at the 2021 edition

* France have had five different coaches win six AFCONs the most of any country

* In 2004, Frenchman Roger Lemmere became the first coach to win the AFCON and the UEFA European Championship when he led Tunisia to the title, in 2000 and France to the European Championships

* 44 different nations have participated at the AFCON — Comoros and Gambia were debutants at the last edition in Cameroon, there are now new comers in Côte d’ Ivoire

* Egypt (1957), Ghana (1963), and South Africa (1996) are the only teams to have won the tournament in their debut appearance

* Starting in 2008, Ghana have reached the AFCON semi-finals in six of the last eight tournaments and have been beaten finalists twice in that time losing to Egypt in 2010 and Côte d’Ivoire in 2017

* Tunisia have qualified for their 16th successive AFCON — a run started in 1994. No team has ever managed 16 successive qualifications

* Egypt have played more games at the AFCON than any other team (107), they have won more matches than any other team (60), Ghana have played 102 games and won 54. Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria will join the centenary club they have current played 99 and 97 games respectively

* Ndaye Mulamba scored 9 goals for DR Congo at the 1974 AFCON no player has managed more in a single tournament

* The AFCON trophy has changed three times in history the first trophy the Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem Trophy the next trophy was the African Unity trophy, a new trophy which was commissioned in 2001 after Cameroon won the previous trophy for a third time in 2000

* Twelve former African Champions will be making their way to Côte d’Ivoire for the 2023 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations

* The top 15 ranked African teams have all qualified for the 2023 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations

* Five Southern African teams have qualified for the 2023 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, the most the COSAFA region has had at a single finals

* Each winner of the last 25 editions of the tournament from 1974 has qualified for the current edition of the finals, the last winner to miss out are the 1972 champions Congo

* Every finalists from the 1984 edition have reached the 2023 edition of the AFCON, the last team to reach the final who have not qualified are 1982 runners up Libya.—Stats from CAFonline