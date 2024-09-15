MultiChoice proud to be a catalyst for positive change in Malawi

MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Averes Ndhlovu-Chella

* Through Raise Limited, MultiChoice Malawi started with a dream and a belief in the power of innovation

* And has evolved from a small enterprise into a leading provider of premium entertainment in the country

* Since inception in 1996, MultiChoice Malawi has pioneered the pay-tv industry in Malawi through the exciting world of entertainment that DStv, GOtv and Showmax bring to our homes

By Duncan Mlanjira

MultiChoice Malawi emphasises that it is more than just a company but a proud partner in progress contributing positively to Malawi’s economy.

Thus was said by MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Averes Ndhlovu-Chella on Friday evening during the entertainment provider’s engagement with its stakeholders to their Media Content Showcase 2024 — to share incredible content coming to their platforms in the months ahead.

Ndhlovu-Chella took cognizance that the driving force behind MultiChoice Malawi is through Raise Limited, which “started with a dream and a belief in the power of innovation and has evolved from a small enterprise into a leading provider of premium entertainment in the country”.

“Indeed, since inception in 1996, MultiChoice Malawi has pioneered the pay-tv industry in Malawi — I am talking about the exciting world of entertainment that DStv, GOtv and Showmax bring to our homes.

“These platforms offer a diverse range of content, from thrilling sports events to captivating Pan-African and international series, reality shows, and movies.



“As a proudly Malawian company, we are proud to facilitate your access to exceptional value and the highest definition picture quality through DStv. With its various package options, there is something for everyone and that’s Sankha Wekha — whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a drama lover, or a movie buff, DStv has got you covered.”

She emphasised that there is no other that understands Malawians entertainment needs, “but MultiChoice, and that is because, Malawi is our home — Malawi, Ndi Kwathu”.

“Being a Malawian-owned business, MultiChoice Malawi understands the value of community and for this reason you are spoiled for choice since GOtv and DStv are designed to perfectly suit the diverse needs of Malawians.

“These platforms bring people together to enjoy their favorite shows and create lasting memories. With the wide range of sports, Pan African, and international content, GOtv and DStv offer something for every budget.”

She further said the young vibrant generation, “ana ama 2 thousand; the gen z; the millennials and “all those who are always on the go, Showmax offers the ultimate convenience of mobile streaming”.

“Enjoy your favorite series, movies, and Premier League matches anytime, anywhere. With its vast library of content, including binge-worthy box sets of award-winning and classic Pan-African and international series, Showmax has something for everyone.

“We are proud to say we are spearheading innovations for our people. So, whether you’re looking for premium entertainment, a budget-friendly option, or the convenience of mobile streaming, DStv, GOtv, and Showmax have something to offer.”

She added that MultiChoice’s journey from manual satellite dishes to state-of-the-art streaming services reflects its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, as it ensures that the nation is not left behind.

“As a true Malawian corporate citizen, we are dedicated to empowering individuals and contributing to the growth of our nation. We have expanded our operations to reach every corner of Malawi, creating employment opportunities and supporting local communities.

“Our commitment to our home Malawi, drives our efforts to bring the best entertainment experiences to Malawians and contribute to the country’s development.”

The evening celebrated the company’s achievements while exploring the future of entertainment in Malawi by officially announcing the launch of Ndi Kwathu — the driving theme aimed at celebrating MultiChoice’s heritage and achievements for the past 28 years “in our beautiful Mother Malawi, a home we have known for 28 years”.

The company has also facilitated for state-of-the-art training and development of the next generation of filmmakers and content creators through the MultiChoice Talent Factory, whose graduates are Jonathan Kapumba & Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba (2019 cohort); Mphatso Makamo & Chisomo Livason (2020); Chisomo Kawaga & Asante Mbaimbai (2022) and Sarah Mngwaluko & Brian Magombo (2023).

Some of them hit the ground running as Kapumba owns his own film production company; Mkwezalamba is a professional filmmaker & actor; Makamo is a lecturer of film theory & professional filmmaker while Livason is a producer; graphics artist and owns a media consultancy business.

The deserving applicants for the training are equipped with the skills to meet international standards, thus contributing to the growth and competitiveness of Malawi’s creative industry.

Furthermore, MultiChoice says it’s unwavering commitment to combating piracy ensures that the hard work of the creative community is protected, fostering a sustainable and thriving industry.

“Ku Malawi Ndi Kwathu, and that is why customer satisfaction is at the heart of our operations. We prioritise continuous feedback to understand and address our customers’ evolving needs.

“By investing in self-service options and innovative solutions, we strive to deliver exceptional experiences and exceed customer expectations. Our extensive network of over 160 partners, including agents, accredited installers, direct sales force and mega dealers, ensures widespread accessibility to our services and contributes significantly to the nation’s economy.

“By supporting local businesses and creating employment opportunities, we are empowering communities and driving positive change in Malawi.

“Our commitment to social responsibility is deeply engraved in our operations and through our daily activities and initiatives, we strive to make a positive impact on the communities we serve.

“As proud Malawians, MultiChoice Malawi is dedicated to inspiring and empowering our fellow citizens, igniting the spark for a better future for all.”