MultiChoice opens up NBA finals on ESPN through DStv & GOtv

From tomorrow, May 31 till July 3, basketball enthusiasts will be treated to greater access to the ESPN and ESPN 2 channels on DStv & GOtv to watch the great National Basketball Association (NBA) — thanks to an ‘Open Window’ from MultiChoice.



A statement from MultiChoice says more customers will be able to revel in the thrills and excitement of ESPN’s incredible sporting coverage to be available on both DStv and GOtv — the home of the entertainment and sports programming network.

“ESPN, which is usually only available on DStv Family and up & GOtv Max and up, will be available from the Access and Plus packages respectively,” says the statement. “ESPN 2, which is usually only available to customers on DStv Compact Plus and up, will be available on DStv Compact and GOtv Supa.

“This means more sporting enthusiasts will be able to take in top-class football from Major League Soccer (MLS), the ‘ping’ of bat striking ball in Major League Baseball (MLB) and the brutality of the XFL (American Football) and the National Rugby League (NRL) from Australia and New Zealand.

“In addition, top-class magazine shows such as ‘NBA Today’;’NFL Live’; ‘Pardon the Interruption’; ‘ESPN FC’ and ‘SportsCenter’ provide the widest coverage and most entertaining opinions on a huge range of sports.

“But the crown in the jewel for this Open Window will be the NBA Championship finals, which begin on the morning of Friday, June 1 and can extend as far as 18 June if the series goes all seven games.”

Also on the menu if the Conference Finals (Championship semifinals) which are underway, with the East seeing the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics, while the West pits the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets defeated the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in their Conference semi-final series, while the Lakers ended the reign of the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, with a 4-2 win in their series.

The Lakers started the season with a 2-10 record in their first 12 games, but a mid-season roster overhaul has sparked a brilliant run.

The statement quotes phenomenon basketball star LeBron James as saying: “I felt like if we ever had an opportunity to upgrade our roster and put some more balance around myself and Anthony Davis, I felt like we could make a run.

“I just wanted to come in and make some plays and be efficient and defend at a high level and help Davis rebound. Help our team make winning plays. And I was able to make a few of them.”

In the East, the Heat will face a stiff test against a Celtics team which is hungry to make up for last season’s Championship Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, though key player Jimmy Butler is confident.

“We’re one step closer to our goal,” Butler is quoted as saying. “We already knew what we were capable of from the jump, I’m talking about the beginning of the season.

“We got eight more to get. I always say we’re always going to be in this thing together. So proud of all of my guys for playing as hard as we did today and like I said, we got eight more.”

