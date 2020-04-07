MultiChoice, Mindset Network launch new primary school pop up channel

Maravi Express

MultiChoice, in conjunction with the Mindset Network that was initiated by former South Africa President, late Nelson Mandela in 2003, have launched a Mindset Pop — a dedicated channel for primary school learners effective on April 1, 2020.

This is a response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown that has forced government to close school and the Mindset Pop DStv channel 317 aims to be prepare them until when schools re-open.

The channel will feature educational programming covering the entire General Education and Training (GET) phase, including Early Childhood Development (ECD), as well as a key focus on the Grade 4-9 curriculum.

A statement from Mindset’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dylan Green says the PoP Up channel will deliver live lessons daily with 6 fresh hours every day bringing literacy, numeracy as well as Maths, Natural Sciences, English, Life Orientation, Art and Physical Education activities.

A website will be available for parents to download worksheets and information sheets to work through with Mindset’s expert teachers.

Green says lessons will come live from their studios where teachers will unpack the concepts leaners need to understand as well as point them to additional resources.

“The lessons are based on the South African Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS) but are also aligned to the Cambridge curriculum,” says Green in the statement.

“We are happy to be working with MultiChoice to spread academic excellence during the lockdown and though we often focus on matriculants, the key concepts are taught at foundation phase.

“We are looking forward to bringing a whole new and exciting world of learning to DStv subscribers everywhere.”

Mindset PoP will be available to all subscribers across the DStv platforms in South Africa and the rest of the continent.

On her part, Executive Head: Content Strategy at MultiChoice, Aletta Alberts says: “We are very proud, that through our partnership with Mindset, we have managed to bring the classroom into the homes of many DStv subscribers during the lockdown period.”