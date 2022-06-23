MultiChoice Malawi to adjust residential DStv and GOtv subscription rates upwards effective July 15

* In response current economic pressures Malawi is facing and taken into account the 25% devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha



* As MERA also increases fuel pump prices effective today June 23

By Duncan Mlanjira

As Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has increased fuel pump prices effective today, June 23, MultiChoice Malawi is also set to adjust residential DStv and GOtv subscription rates upwards effective July 15.

MERA has also increased petrol by 44.92% (now at K1,999 a liter and up from K1,380); diesel by 30.61% at K1,920 from K1,470 and 29.29% for paraffin — at K1,236 from K956.

Thus, in response current economic pressures Malawi is facing and taken into account the 25% devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha and other strong global market forces, MultiChoice Malawi has announced that effective July 15 it will adjust upwards the residential DStv and GOtv subscription rates.

A statement to its sales partners says the entertainment media outlet has also considered the 19.1% rate of consumers’ installation but it assures the customers that its “key priority is to put customers’ needs at the heart of everything and we undertake to continue doing so”.

“Across the African continent, DStv and GOtv continues to keep its customers at the heart of everything we do through investment in a variety of content and innovative technologies to keep our clients entertained and informed.

“It is inevitable, therefore, that DStv and GOtv responds to market forces in order to maintain its high quality service provision to its customers through appropriate pricing of its services.

“We appreciate your support in ensuring that we deliver world-class entertainment services that meet your business needs.”

On Tuesday, subscribers of GOtv Supa have been afforded a new package of entertainment in which Channel 18 will be featuring the best Hollywood movies made available through blockbuster movie channel, Studio Universal.

A statement from MultiChoice Malawi said Studio Universal brings the ultimate cinema experience into viewers’ homes with uninterrupted 24-hour channel viewing.

“When it comes to the best quality entertainment, GOtv certainly delivers the best,” said the statement. “Studio Universal is the ultimate destination for the best in Hollywood movies, offering a wide variety of choice from action, comedy and wholesome movies for the whole family to enjoy.”

To enjoy the unmissable movies, GOtv subscribers are encouraged to upgrade their subscription by simply dialing *470# and following the prompts to conveniently access GOtv Supa content (standard tariffs apply).

Launched in November 2021, GOtv Supa offers a range of lifestyle and entertainment channels, featuring entertainment for the kids, drama-filled telenovelas, general entertainment, proudly African content, sports and more.

“It is an affordable upgrade that unlocks a world of the finest entertainment for the entire family. Studio Universal joins a stable of incredible channels introduced upon the launch of GOtv Supa, which include Honey, WWE, TL Novelas, Novela Magic, Rok, Kix Channel, Zambezi Magic, National Geographic and Boomerang.”