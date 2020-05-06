MultiChoice Malawi partners with PEP Stores for customers to pay monthly subscriptions

Maravi Express

MultiChoice Malawi and PEP Malawi officially announced a partnership to enable DStv and GOtv customers to make real-time payments for their monthly subscriptions and top up their DStv BoxOffice accounts at PEP stores nationwide.

This partnership was introduced to provide increased access to DStv and GOtv customers via innovative and convenient payment solutions that fit their lifestyles and locations.

This comes at a time when restrictions on group activities and access to public places are being observed.

“We understand the demand for real-time customer service and providing payment platforms that suit different lifestyles,” said Gus Banda, Managing Director of Multichoice Malawi.

“The partnership with PEP Malawi is another way of delivering value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible in Malawi.”

General Manager for PEP Malawi, Obino Mwamba echoed the sentiment, saying: “With over 16 stores nationwide, PEP Malawi strives to be the friendliest, most accessible discount retail destination in Malawi.

“All of us at PEP Malawi are very enthusiastic about the new partnership and all the possibilities it entails for DStv and GOtv customers. We look forward to many happy years with MultiChoice.”

In appreciation of the tough times in Malawi, MultiChoice is adding value to its customers at a time when they need it.

As a way of thanking its valued customers for their continuous support, active and disconnected DStv and GOtv customers automatically get upgraded to the higher package at no extra cost once they pay for their current package.

For more information, customers are encouraged to visit www.dstv.com or www.gotvafrica.com or www.pep.co.mw.