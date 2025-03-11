MultiChoice Malawi launches locally produced crime drama series ‘Pa Mango Lodge’ to be aired on Zambezi Magic from Thursday

* The series underscores MultiChoice’s commitment in its investment in local content and empowering Malawian storytellers



By Duncan Mlanjira

In its commitment to invest in local content and empowering Malawian storytellers, MultiChoice Malawi has launched a locally produced crime drama series, ‘Pa Mango Lodge‘, which will be aired on Zambezi Magic from Thursday, March 13 on DStv Compact and GOtv Supa platforms.

Premiered yesterday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, the 13-episode drama series features local talent that include Edwin Chonde, Cynthia Zonde Zulu and Kelvin Ngoma among others.

The launch, where the first episode was premiered, was grace by three Ministers — of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu; Local Government, Unity & Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda; and Labour, Peter Dimba — along with chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs, Albert Mbawala; chairperson of Parliamentary Media Committee; Susan Dossi; Mayor of Lilongwe City, Her Worship Esther Sagawa and several other dignitaries.

In her speech, MultiChoice Managing Director, Averess Ndhlovu Chella says the series underscores MultiChoice’s committiment to investing in local content and empowering Malawian storytellers.

“Pa Mango Lodge Series is a testament to this commitment, offering a unique and engaging story that resonates with our viewers and strengthens our connection with local production,” she said.

She appraised the dignitaries that back in 2023, MultiChoice launched the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) expansion program to empower Malawi’s film and TV sector and since then, they have implemented certified short courses with local broadcasters in partnership with MTF.

The programme was “to impart knowledge in critical production skills such as post-production, sound engineering, screenwriting, and cinematography, among others”.

The Malawians who have undergone the MTF programme are Jonathan Kapumba & Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba (2019 cohort); Mphatso Makamo & Chisomo Livason (2020); Chisomo Kawaga & Asante Mbaimbai (2022) and Sarah Mngwaluko & Brian Magombo (2023).

“The business did not end there, the last two years aside from training young Malawians through MTF, MultiChoice launched the first Malawian comedy, Kulemela, on DStv and GOtv — produced and filmed in Malawi, written in Chichewa by seasoned filmmaker, Precious Denja of Tauka Arts Production Company.

“Another proud moment for us as it speaks to our efforts to build home grown talent,” said Ndhlovu Chella, adding that Pa Mango Lodge series “sparks curiosity while highlighting the richness of Malawian heritage”.

“Produced entirely in Malawi by Malawian creatives with funding from MultiChoice, the series underscores MultiChoice’s commitment to investing in local content and empowering Malawian storytellers.

“In the true spirit of ‘Ndi Kwathu’, as Malawi is our home, the series is another vital step to growing Malawian talent. It speaks to our continued dedication to providing value to our customers by increasing accessibility to high-quality entertainment, ensuring that great stories find a home in every Malawian household.

“Pa Mango Lodge Series is a testament to this commitment, offering a unique and engaging story that resonates with our viewers and strengthens our connection with local productions.”

She thus highlighted that Zambezi Magic on GOtv Supa and on DStv Compact, is a channel that is viewed across the southern African region — “thereby giving even more visibility to our Malawian talent and this should make every Malawian proud”.

In his response, Information & Digitalisation Minister, Kunkuyu reaffirmed Government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s arts industry by implementing strategies that empower artists to contribute meaningfully to the sector.

He added that the film industry in Malawi has immense economic potential, highlighting how productions like Pamango Lodge drama series create employment, nurture creativity and introduce new skills and innovations to the sector.

“Every firm production brings new skills and innovation,” Kunkuyu said. “As government, we remain committed to supporting artists in reaching their full potential.”

Film Association of Malawi president, Dorothy Kingston applauded Multichoice Malawi for coming up with the initiative as it will uplifting local talent to greater heights.