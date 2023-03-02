MultiChoice Malawi grows its customers technical support operations through Decoder Service Centres

Distinct branding of the centres

* Located in Directo Space; Area 47 Bwandilo in Lilongwe; Mild Electronics at 5 Miles in Zomba

* With a Mzuzu branch coming soon while Blantyre has existing support at MultiChoice Malawi head office

By Duncan Mlanjira

Rolled out on Wednesday, March 1, MultiChoice Malawi has introduced Decoder Service Centre’s to provide GOtv and DStv customers with technical support through decoder diagnostics, repairs, swapping of decoders under warranty and the sale of hardware and accessories.

A statement from the digital entertainment service provider says through these centers, customers can expect greater convenience and saving on cost of travelling.

The Decoder Service Centres’ locations of include Directo Space; Area 47 Bwandilo in Lilongwe; Mild Electronics at 5 Miles in Zomba with a Mzuzu branch coming soon.

These support the existing Blantyre Decoder Service Centre at the MultiChoice Malawi head office along Independence Road in Namiwawa.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue working with MultiChoice our customers can count on us,” the statement quotes Joel Chisesa, Decoder Service Centre agent and owner of Mild Electronics in Zomba.

Whilst the introduction of the new Decoder Service Centers means greater convenience for customers, the initiative aims to display MultiChoice’s commitment to engaging local entrepreneurs.

MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Emma Gichonge is quoted as saying: “We aim to continue to grow with and through our communities and that is best achieved through social upliftment and working hand-in-hand with local businesses to sustainably extend our service offerings.

“Our Decoder Service Centre agents have been on boarded as service provider’s, upskilled through training and certified in customer service and technical expertise to ensure the customers needs are met,” she added.

Customers can identify authentic Decoder Service Centres through framed MultiChoice certificates displayed in every branch, in addition to the distinct GOtv yellow and DStv blue branding and signage outside each location.

MultiChoice Malawi also has Sankha Wekha Kiosks countrywide in order to create job opportunities as well as to increase DStv and GOtv customer convenience.

MultiChoice Malawi introduced the Sankha Wekha Kiosks to creating key service touch points in accessible areas across the country, whilst providing financial opportunities to Malawians.

The Kiosks offer numerous services to DStv and GOtv subscribers such as repairing and swapping of faulty decoders that are within warranty as well as payment of subscriptions.

The Kiosks’ owners are also trained to upgrade and down grade of bouquets, selling of boxes, as well as trouble shooting.