MultiChoice launches two new channels; Magic Showcase and CineMagic on DStv

By Duncan Mlanjira

MultiChoice has added two brand new channels on DStv, Magic Showcase and CineMagic, that is set to give customers some of the best high-quality local and international content.

A statement from MultiChoice says Magic Showcase — on DStv Channel 143 — which launched on Monday, October 31 — is an 18-hour channel with content showing the best of MultiChoice’s locally produced series, specials and documentaries.

Now it will be easier than ever for viewers to enjoy the group’s award-winning content, tiered down from DStv premium channels, whose content will primarily be in English, while that not in English will have hardcoded subtitles.

Magic Showcase features shows across various genres: subscribers can expect an artful mix of drama, lifestyle and reality, kids’ programmes, music specials and stand-up comedy.

Some of the shows on the channel include the viewer favourite Our Perfect Wedding, reality TV modern classic Being Bonang, and the award-winning telenovela Legacy.

CineMagic is a movie channel on DStv 139 that launches on Monday November 14 also available on all DStv packages, which showcases the best in African films as well as international independent titles.

MuktiChoice says CineMagic is a celebration of storytelling and the common narrative threads that bind us from all parts of the world.

With content in various languages — and hardcoded subtitles for films not in English — and across several genres, the channel’s viewing is family-friendly, offering uninterrupted top-notch entertainment for households. All featured films are new to this package.

The statement quotes M-Net CEO Nomsa Philiso as saying: “As MultiChoice Group, we are committed to giving our subscribers on varying packages the best content there is to offer.

“We are proud to be making these channels available to all our packages, which allows our subscribers to enjoy award-winning and top tier local shows and movies.

“It’s all about giving our audience the best value for their money, and we are committed to continuously increasing what each DStv package has on show.”

On her part MultiChoice Corporate Affairs Manager, Zena Makunje said: “The addition of two new M-Net channels to all DStv packages further enhances the subscriber viewing experience.

“The look and feel are inspired by the ‘mother brand’, Novela Magic. We’re are constantly look for ways to provide our customers with choice and value, we hope the addition of these channels displays our commitment to giving our customers more.”

For more information, customers are encouraged to log on to www.dstv.com/m-net.

Meanwhile, as the countdown to the kick off of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is just a month away, on November 20, SuperSport channels will be rebranded to give the best coverage of the greatest sports tournament in history.

SuperSport Football Plus will become FIFA World Cup Central; SuperSport Premier League will be FIFA World Cup Africa; SuperSport La Liga will be FIFA World Cup Select 1; SuperSport Variety 1 will be FIFA World Cup Select 2 and SuperSport Football will be FIFA World Cup Fan Zone.

In addition, SuperSport Blitz will provide match reports, previews, breaking news and interviews from Qatar 2022 as part of its usual role of being your one-stop shop to get the latest and greatest sporting information from around the world.



Aside from all the on-pitch action, SuperSport will also keep fans entertained and informed with the following magazine shows:

* ‘Marhaba Qatar’ – Every Sunday morning and all six non-match days, starts 30 October

* ‘Masterplan’ – Deep analysis show, every Sunday at 10:00 (first show) and 14:00 (after group stage)

* ‘Super Saturday’ – Includes live crossing and features from Qatar

* ‘World Cup Insights’ – Conversations with top guests in Doha.

The 22nd edition of FIFA World Cup will be the first ever to be held in the Arab world and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament South Korea and Japan.

In addition, the tournament will be the last to involve 32 teams, with an increase to 48 teams scheduled for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Due to Qatar’s intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late-November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July and to take place in the northern autumn — and it will be played in a reduced timeframe of around 29 days.

The first match will be between the hosts Qatar and Ecuador. France are the reigning World Cup champions.

African champions Senegal have been drawn in Group A with Qatar, Ecuador and Netherlands; Tunisia in Group D with France, Australia and Denmark; Morocco in Group F with Belgium, Canada and Croatia; Cameroon in Group G with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland while Ghana are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Group B has England, Iran, USA and Wales; Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland and Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.