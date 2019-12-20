MultiChoice launches Christmas promotion

By Duncan Mlanjira

MultiChoice Malawi has launched a Christmas festive season promotion in which they will be upgrading its clients’ packages when they will be renewing their DStv and GOtv subscriptions starting Friday, December 20 to January 1.

Those who are on Access package at K8,500 will be upgraded to the next level of Family, which goes at K13,500 and so on for a whole month.

The other packages are Compact at K22,500; Compact Plus at K35,500 and Premium at K55,500.

GOtv packages are Value at K4,700, GOtv Plus at 8,500 and Max at K12,500.

MultiChoice’s PR & Corporate Affairs Manager Priscilla Phiso said they are in the process of how they can reward those on the higher packages of DStv Premium and GOtv Max since they cannot be upgraded.

“We thought of rewarding our customers for Christmas as our way of thanking them for their support and that they should have a pleasant festive season.

“Once they renew the subscriptions, the system will automatically upgrade their package to the next level within 48 hours,” she said.

She also said they appreciate the feedback they receive from their clients and they always take them into consideration.