MultiChoice launches ‘All Our Kids’ channel open to both DStv and GOtv customers

* Opens up all children’s channels with up to 7 more channels on DStv Access and up to 7 more channels on GOtv Value



* New show Iwaju on Disney Channel and King Julien’s adventures in All Hail King Julien on DreamWorks open for 30 days

Maravi Express

MultiChoice is offering DStv and GOtv customers access to all children’s content that started from Friday to May 11, 2024 ensuring that children are fully entertained during this period.



This means customers on all DStv & GOtv packages, except DStv Kufewa & GOtv Lite, will have access to the “greatest and the best of children’s content ensuring your little ones are thoroughly entertained for an exclusive open view period on DStv and GOtv”.

In a statement, MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Averess Ndhlovu-Chella is quoted as saying: “As the number one children’s content platform, MultiChoice has decided to open up all children’s channels with up to 7 more channels on DStv Access and up to 7 more channels on GOtv Value — giving customers a whole month of more on us.

“This is aimed at bringing the best in fun and entertainment for the little ones. We hope they will enjoy all of the paws, huffs and colourful entertainment on offer on both DStv and GOtv.”

Customers are assured of new show Iwaju on Disney Channel and King Julien’s adventures in All Hail King Julien on DreamWorks open for 30 days for all DStv packages except Kufewa, says the statement.

“But that’s not all, because our little ones on GOtv can also join in on the excitement with Disney Channel Moonbug, Nick Jr, Cartoonito, Nicktoons and Cartoon Network all being made available from GOtv Value and up, for their enjoyment.