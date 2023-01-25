MultiChoice introduces new free DStv and GOtv package upgrades for customers who migrate to higher upgrade platform

* DStv customers on Access, Family and Compact packages who upgrade to their next higher package qualify for an additional upgrade at no extra cost

* Upgrade to GOtv Value and get bumped up to GOtv Plus

* Upgrade to GOtv Plus and get bumped up to GOtv Max

* Upgrade to GOtv Max and get bumped up to GOtv Supa

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following the previous offer for DStv and GOtv services that was ran over December — which gave customers free bouquet upgrade if they stayed connected — MultiChoice brings another offer where viewers who upgrade to their next higher package will be qualifying for an additional upgrade at no extra cost on both platforms.

A statement from MultiChoice says from Wednesday, January 25 to March 31, 2023, DStv and GOtv customers who upgrade to a higher package subscription, they get one package higher than what they paid for — a step up to more channels and more entertainment.

Connected DStv customers on the Access, Family and Compact bouquets need only upgrade or pay for the package above their current package to experience what’s on offer in the package even higher to that.

Access bouquet customers who upgrade to Family will be able to sample the world of Compact where they can catch Season 1 of The First Lady, a drama around the history of the American presidency, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House, starring Viola Davis — whose series start on Friday, February 10 at 21:00 CAT on Me.

Music-lovers who upgrade from the Family package to Compact will have access to Compact Plus and be able to catch the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on 1 Magic on Monday February 6 at 22:00 CAT.

Beyonce, the most awarded woman in history has the most nominations this year for her stand-out dance album Renaissance and is predicted to win big.

Compact customers, who upgrade to Compact Plus, will be upgraded to Premium, where they can experience the best of the best entertainment — and to look out for is Julia Roberts in the premiere of the new political thriller series, Gaslit, a modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal centring on untold stories and forgotten characters of the time (Monday February 13 at 20:00 CAT on MNet.

For GOtv, customers on GOtv Lite who upgrade to GOtv Value, will automatically be upgraded to GOtv Plus and experience great telenovelas on TLNovelas like Heartless — a riveting story about a woman seeking revenge for her murdered husband.

GOtv Value customers who upgrade to GOtv Plus will be upgraded to GOtv Max and be able to view the best of the best Martial Arts movies on KIX while GOtv Plus customers will have the ultimate in entertainment — as in February kids can look forward to brand new episodes of Paw Patrol on NickJr.

The statement quotes MultiChoice GM, Emma Gichonge as saying: “We want to keep our valued customers entertained no matter what season it is, and what better way to enjoy the new year than with more content than you pay for!

“This offer gives customers the opportunity to explore higher packages and enjoy more content. That’s surely a little something to get excited about this January.

“We understand the economic pressure our customers may be under and we are constantly looking for ways to make great entertainment accessible. We aim to keep our customers at the heart of everything we do and we see this offer as an opportunity to add even more value to their lives,” she said.

The campaign allows existing GOtv customers to see varied programming available across higher packages, at the price of a lower package, making great content more accessible to a wider group of viewers.

The offers for both DStv and GOtv are open to both active and disconnected customers and for more information on the offer as well as other products and services, customers are encouraged to visit: www.dstvafrica.com and www.gotvafrica.com.

To manage their account, clients can download the MyDStv App and to enjoy all the extra entertainment on the move, to download the DStv App which allows one to watch from wherever they are.

The GOtv upgrade is also just a few taps away with the MyGOtvApp which customers can download on their mobile App store and customers can pay their subscription through any of the available payment options, via *470# MyGOtv app or MyDStv app, to enjoy a viewing experience on a higher package.