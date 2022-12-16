MultiChoice introduces Big Brother Titans live on DStv and GOtv to pit together BB Naija and BB Mzansi housemates

* We are bringing housemates from two Giant nations under one roof

By Duncan Mlanjira

Set from January 15, 2023 — in what will most certainly be one of the biggest seasons of the Big Brother franchise yet — MultiChoice will pit together BB Naija and BB Mzansi housemates in what has been dubbed Big Brother Titans.

A statement from MultiChoice says this Big Brother Titans episode — to be live on DStv and GOtv up to April — will see the winner carting home a cool US$100,000.

MultiChoice says this special edition will feature selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in one house, playing the game for this ultimate prize.

Nomsa Philiso — executive head of programming: M-Net Channels — said: “We are bringing housemates from two Giant nations under one roof; to entertain audiences across the continent with intense drama like never before.

“It promises an abundance of Nigerian and South Africa swag, banter, romance, and everything in between.

“This is a meeting of the Titans, and the winner will take home a large sum of cash and other prizes.”

She added that “as usual, the winner will be determined by the viewers as they will have to vote to keep their favourite housemates on the show”.

It will be co-hosted by South African actor and TV presenter, Lawrence Maleka, who hosted BBMzansi and Nigerian presenter, BBNaija’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who hosted BBNaija.



The Sun of Nigeria reports that Lawrence hosted a panel with Sipho Ngwenya, Paul Harris, Shirley Adonisi, Nomsa Philiso and Maria Pavli and they spoke about what what went into making this show a reality.

The report quoted Sipho Ngwenya — who has worked behind the scenes of both BBMzansi and BBNaija — as saying bringing the two shows together made sense.

“We are always trying to push the boundaries as a business,” he is quoted as saying. “We like to tell authentic African stories. The two cultures that we have in Nigeria and South Africa, it only makes sense for us.

“So from the research that we’ve done, it was only natural for us to bring this across — but also when you go throughsocial media, there are always opportunities to do things together.”

Fans of Big Brother Mzansi 8 and BBNaija in the diaspora are not left out as Showmax will stream the show in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and about 50 other countries.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice says fans of the two shows can catch up on previous seasons on the streaming platform while they wait for the Big Brother Titans premiere.

Malawi has ever participated in Big Brother Africa that pitted housemates from across Africa and those that represented the Warm Heart of Africa include Zain Dudha, Code Sangala, Hazel Warren, Mzamo Chibambo, Mr. 265 and several others.





For more information on Big Brother Titans, viewers are encouraged to visit http://mnet.tv/bigbrothertitans or follow the Big Brother Titans social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bigbrotherafrica, Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigBroAfrica, IG: https://www.instagram.com/bigbro_africa/.