MultiChoice brings dishless and wireless DStv Stream

Maravi Express

MultiChoice has announced the introduction of a new experience for its subscribers, the DStv Stream with no wires nor a dish — “a cutting-edge stand alone streaming service that opens up a new era for the modern connected household”.

A statement from MultiChoice says the signing up is a breeze, quick and easy and in no time customers will “be ready to explore a world of endless entertainment possibilities”.

“Leading the next wave of digital entertainment, DStv is boosting viewer experiences by offering instant access to the best content on demand and without limits.

“The dishless and wireless, DStv Stream is an exciting addition to DStv’s product line-up, offering flexibility and freedom to enjoy a wide array of content, from live sports to blockbuster movies and beloved series.

“With the streaming platform, customers no longer require a dish — just a stable Wi-Fi connection to dive into a universe of entertainment.”

MultiChoice further says the new experience is designed for simplicity and ease as customers can choose from various packages to suit their pocket, from Premium to Access, offering registration of up to four devices while streaming one device at a time. The service also includes features such as offline downloads.

To sign up for this game-changing service, subscribers are encouraged to visit www.DStv.com on which with just a few clicks, new users can set off their new subscriptions, “all without the need for installation”.

“DStv Stream with no dish or wires is suited to households with a Wi-Fi connection and appetite for the latest digital consumption. It speaks directly to a dynamic audience, especially those with busy family lives and a tech-savvy edge.

“DStv understands the evolving needs of its customers,” continues the statement. “Whether through the MyDStv self-service app, the on-the-go companion DStv Stream product, or the new DStv Stream that requires no installation or an existing subscription, the brand continually looks for new ways to add value and joy to the viewing experience.

“DStv provides more than just entertainment and value-adding services – it’s a commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation.”

On content to enjoy, DStv a variety of is, including adventures at Craig of the Creek and funny antics in Jellystone — plus, the marathons on Cartoonito, culinary delights on BBC Lifestyle, and action-packed movies on Studio Universal.

“Sporting enthusiasts have much to anticipate. Not only does this product promise a diverse range of entertainment and educational content, but it also serves as the home for unmissable live sports action.

“Feel the adrenaline rush as you watch the prestigious WWE Summer Slam, the thrilling Euro Football League, captivating tennis matches, and the high-speed excitement of Formula 1, among many others.

“DStv Stream ensures you won’t miss a single moment, from the first serve to the final lap, all streaming seamlessly to your favourite device. Get ready to elevate your sports viewing to the next level!

“It’s not just about watching TV, it’s about discovering a new way of life where top-of-the-line entertainment meets effortless accessibility.

For more information and to sign up, customers are encouraged to visit www.DStv.com.