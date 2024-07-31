MultiChoice Africa calls on Malawian film producers to send proposals for new drama series for OneZed channel

* Submissions of the proposals to be made no later than August 11, 2024



* On M-net submission portal: https://submissions.mnetcorporate.co.za/channel/one-zed

Maravi Express

MultiChoice Africa Holdings is now accepting proposals for new 13-part drama and comedy series to be aired on OneZed, a pan-African channel on both DStv and GOtv that caters to the Zambian and Malawian markets.

OneZed is a full family entertainment channel through which DStv and GOtv viewers are enjoying shows that tell authentic African stories with an international appeal.

In the statement, MultiChoice says the proposals for the new 13-part drama series on OneZed should meet the following requirements: Concept Brief—24 minutes drama series;

* Episodes —13 x 24 minutes;

* Audience — primary (25-40 age group), secondary (41-60 age group);

* Language — vernacular and English (culturally specific to the world of the story)

Editorial Guide

Drama series should depict authentic ‘African’ experiences. It must be based in Malawi and showcase the true livelihood and experiences of those living in the country;

Creative requirements

The drama series must be fresh, unique, and different from our current content offering. It must deliver on elements of social realism without being overly didactic.

The drama must deliver conflict, laughter, tears and create an unparalleled emotional connection with the audience.

Exploring new and fresh ideas that tap into the nuances of the market, applicants should bear the following in mind:

1. The characters must be relatable yet complex and engaging;

2. The themes must cover real life experiences e.g., redemption, good vs evil, forgiveness, betrayal, etc;

3. The proposed drama series must have a unique, fresh, and exciting treatment of the above-mentioned themes;

4. The stories must reflect the true authentic narratives of the region;

5. This drama series must be rooted in story and encourage appointment viewing.

Submission Requirements

1. Brief synopsis of the concept;

2. Dramatic question, premise;

3. A statement of intent – why is this series/story important?;

4. Character biographies for the main characters including their traits, goals, needs and flaws as well an indication of relationships;

5. A summary of the main characters arcs/journeys;

6. Episode summaries for 13 episodes;

7. An estimated budget; and

8. Proposed production team.

Submissions of the proposals is to be done on M-net submission portal: https://submissions.mnetcorporate.co.za/channel/one-zed to be made no later thanAugust 11, 2024.

For more information, interested producers should contact the MultiChoice Malawi call center on 0 111 895 777 or 0 891 002 677, or visit www.dstvafrica.com/en-mw or www.gotvafrica.com

Meanwhile, a Malawian comedy titled Kulemela, a brainchild of Tauka Arts led by Precious Denja has been featured on One Zed channel 172 on DStv and GOtv channel 8 since March 2023.

Denja plays the lead role and set in Balaka, the comedy follows misadventures of a shepherd named Chopwicho.

Tauka Arts Pictures emerged a successful candidate to produce the first Malawian series for OneZed on DStv and GOtv, following a rigorous process conducted by MultiChoice.

From September to October 2022, MultiChoice made an open call for proposals to film and TV industry professionals to submit proposals for a 13-part drama or comedy series depicting authentic untold African experiences.

The comedy comes as the country yearns for more of Malawian productions on DStv and GOtv which continues to be dominated by other countries .

Through MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy — a training programme for youths in TV production — is making a profound impact across Africa, having already produced more than 300 alumni — including eight from Malawi.

And a survey has found that around 92% of MTF Academy graduates go on to work in the creative sector as the programme is revolutionising the industry by training young filmmakers; creating paths to professional careers in the film and TV sector; and empowering African professionals to create relevant content for African audiences.

Malawi’s graduates include Sarah Mngwaluko & Brian Magombo (2023 cohort); Chisomo Kawaga & Asante Mbaimbai (2022); Mphatso Makamo & Chisomo Livason (2020) and Jonathan Kapumba & Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba (2019).

Some of them hit the ground running as Kapumba owns his own film production company; Mkwezalamba is a professional filmmaker & actor; Makamo is a lecturer of film theory & professional filmmaker while Livason is a producer; graphics artist and owns a media consultancy business.