MultiChoice Africa amplifying use of renewable energy as it sets itself the milestone goal of cutting carbon emissions by 20% by 2028

* It is already on track to reach the goals as it reduced Scope 1 carbon emissions by 25% from 2024 to 2025 – which is equivalent to 19,483 tonnes of carbon dioxide

* Partners with Earthshot Prize Global Alliance that promotes environmental sustainability in Africa through prize winners receive £1 million each to develop ideas that address pressing environmental concerns

By Duncan Mlanjira

Africa’s most-loved storyteller, MultiChoice, is amplifying the use of renewable energy as it sets itself the milestone goal of cutting carbon emissions by 20% by the year 2028.

And it is already on track to reach the goals as it reduced Scope 1 carbon emissions by 25% from 2024 to 2025, which is equivalent to 19,483 tonnes of carbon dioxide — in living the tale of sustainability and environmental consciousness through its content, its operations and its mission as an organisation.

In its environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, MultiChoice Africa contends that “global climate action is now non-negotiable for all parts of society” emphasising that “for businesses [to survive], environmental sustainability must be integrated into operational strategy”.

“At MultiChoice Africa, the journey to sustainability dovetails perfectly with its mission of improving lives through the power of entertainment,” adds the statement. “While this thematic unity ensures the business can align its environmental approach and its ESG strategy with its business goals, doing so also requires a systematic approach.”

MultiChoice further says its ESG strategy is founded on the principle of addressing current needs without compromising future generations and is anchored on four pillars — building impactful partnerships, preserving natural resources, improving environmental performance, and minimising the group’s direct environmental footprint.

Concrete goals

The continent’s most-loved entertainment storyteller further says the foundation of this initiative “is valuable, but as with any environmental strategy, it requires a concrete goal”.

“For MultiChoice, it is this — to achieve carbon neutrality in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. In FY2025, the Group significantly reduced energy consumption through optimised electricity use, enhanced heating, cooling and ventilation systems, and more efficient data centres.

“These improvements are supported by technologies like motion-sensor lighting, daylight-harvesting LED systems, solar panels and energy-efficient inverters.

“In Nigeria, for instance, the Group replaced outdated chillers with energy-efficient models, used synchronising electric panels for better power regulation and scheduled a solar-panel installation to reduce daytime electricity use by 30%.

“Also in Nigeria, treated waste water is used for landscaping and garden irrigation, while in Ghana, advanced 44KV solar panels at the Accra headquarters are now helping to bring those carbon-emission targets within reach.

“In Chalinze, Tanzania, tree plantings at schools help to mitigate climate change by absorbing CO2. Fully 90% of the trees have survived the transplanting process, and become established, helping to improve air quality, filtering pollutants and preventing soil erosion.

“For MultiChoice, reducing its carbon footprint aligns perfectly with its mission to improve lives. Where it has been doing this through the power of entertainment for 30+ years, it now sees reducing its emissions as a powerful new way of making a difference for its communities.”

The report quotes MultiChoice Malawi’s Managing Director, Averess Ndhlovu Chella statement in MultiChoice Africa’s recent ESG Report as saying: “MultiChoice’s environmental efforts have also picked up pace. We’re focused on shrinking our footprint and using our platforms to raise awareness around climate change.”

The environmental story

For MultiChoice to amplify these strategies, one of the platforms being used is partnering with The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance — a pan-African media that manages a global environmental award supporting African innovators developing bold ideas to protect the planet.

“In its work with The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance, MultiChoice promotes environmental sustainability in Africa,” says the report. “Every year, five winners of the Earthshot Prize receive 20 million South African rands (ZAR) (£1 million) each to develop ideas that address pressing environmental concerns.

“As the official broadcast partner, MultiChoice leverages its extensive bouquet of channels to amplify the Earthshot Prize’s messages across the continent. “This year’s broadcast reached an audience of up to five million people, and generated ZAR642 million in media coverage.

“This campaign helps to drive engagement, motivates innovators to develop their solutions, supports local finalists, and mobilises communities to actively address sustainability challenges.

“As a compelling piece of broadcast content, showcasing the continent’s environmental innovations – from plastic recycling to solar-lighting solutions, to localised refrigeration solutions – the ‘Earthshot Prize Show’ perfectly expressed the MultiChoice environmental commitment.

“It was a chance to leverage the MultiChoice expertise as Africa’s favourite storyteller, in parallel with its committed drive for the sustainability of own operations, and its push to cut carbon emissions 20% within three years.”

In conclusion, the report once more quotes Chella as saying: “ESG isn’t a side project — it’s part of who we are and who will be in the future. It shapes how we work, how we innovate, and how we show up for Africa every day.”