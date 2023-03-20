Multi-national MultiChoice Africa injects R1 million (K58 million) for disaster management in Malawi and Mozambique

Helicopter from Tanzania airlifting relief items for the Lower Shire survivors

By Duncan Mlanjira

MultiChoice Africa — which has a large footprint across Africa providing quality content in the form of news, sport and entertainment — has partnered Gift of the Givers by donating R1 million (K58 million) towards disaster management for Malawi and Mozambique affected by the devastating Cyclone Freddy.

The aid has been channeled through Gift of the Givers — an organization with a firm presence in both countries — to be channeled towards food security and other necessities.

A statement said together with its partners, MultiChoice Malawi and MultiChoice Mozambique and employee volunteers will assist with the distribution of the aid.

It quotes MultiChoice Africa’s group executive corporate affairs & stakeholder relations, Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng as saying: “Our hearts go out to the people of Malawi and Mozambique for the tragic losses they have suffered.

“This tragedy propelled us to make this humble contribution to support in whichever way is possible. With a long history of providing quality content in the form of news, sport, and entertainment to citizens in both countries, the company further emphasized its willingness to deepen collaboration with governments in markets where it operates.

“Our door remains open to finding solutions and contributing towards the upliftment and betterment of African lives particularly in such moments of great distress,” Modimoeng said.

Founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman is quoted as saying: “The donation from MultiChoice Africa will go a long way towards the disaster management in Mozambique and Malawi.

“It is imperative that corporates such as MultiChoice Africa continue to work with governments and foundations when it comes to disaster relief. No-one is able to manage the tragic impact of the likes of Cyclone Freddy on their own, it is only when we come together that we can support communities.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in the office of the President & Cabinet , says it has received rapid assessment reports from 14 affected councils of Balaka, Blantyre City, Blantyre District, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Mangochi, Mulanje, Neno, Nsanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Zomba City and Zomba District.

“As of Sunday, March 19th, the number of the displaced people was at 490,098 with 533 camps set to accommodate the displaced. The death toll has risen from 447 to 476; with 918 injuries. The number of reported missing persons is at 349 from 282.

“The Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the Malawi Police Service (MPS) and the United Kingdom search and rescue teams continue their operations. The MDF is also arlifting relief items, medical supplies and personnel to places not accessible by road.

“Two helicopters dispatched by the United Republic of Tanzania, have started airlifting relief assistance to areas that are inaccessible by road and water and on Sunday, the helicopters airliftted relief items to camps in Chikwawa District.



“The national interagency assessment team is on the ground supporting affected councils with assessments to establish the total number of affected people and their immediate needs.”

DoDMA further acknowledges that following the declaration of state of disaster by President Lazarus Chakwera, foreign missions, governments, local and international organizations, companies and individuals of goodwill continue providing various support towards the response operations.

“The Department will be regularly updating the general public on provision of assistance, usage and any related development.”

DoDMA reiterates that the affected people in clusters (sector working groups), require various relief items such as:

* Shelter (tarpaulin (4x6m), family tents/big tents; plastic sheet (120 micron), blankets, sleeping mats);

* Protection (clothes, lighting lamps, dignity kits);

* Heath (mosquito nets, mobile clinic services;

* Non-food items (plates, cups, pots);

* WASH (mobile toilets, water treatment chemicals, soap, buckets);

* Food & nutrition (maize/maize flour); corn soya blend, ready to use therapeutic food, cooking oil, pulses (beans, peas etc), soya pieces dry fish/kapenta, sugar, salt)