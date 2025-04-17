Mudi SACCO’s CEO Triza Magreta profoundly thanks Malawians for their massive support in voting for her for Women Achievers Africa’s Country Reps Impact Award 2025

* Her fellow hot contender Mary Wolfgang of Tanzania wins by 5,801 votes (30%) against the Malawian’s 5,655 (30%) after the deadline on Tuesday, April 15



* A difference of 146 in the very tight contest between the two as on 3rd place is Ugandan Dinah Elizabeth Akwii with 2,458 votes (13%)

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mudi Savings and Credit Cooperative (SACCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Triza Magreta has profoundly thanked Malawians for their massive support in voting for her for Women Achievers Africa’s Country Reps Impact Award 2025, which has been won by Tanzanian Mary Wolfgang.

At the close of public voting on Tuesday, the Tanzanian amassed 5,801 votes (30%) against Malawi’s Mudi Savings and Credit Cooperative (SACCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Triza Magreta’s 5,655 (30%) — a difference of 146 in the very tight contest between the two as on 3rd place is Ugandan Dinah Elizabeth Akwii with 2,458 votes (13%).

Kenyan Esther Mukiri was 4th with 1,906 votes (10%) while Nigerian Amb. Rahab Azi Agwon was 5th with 1,551 (8%).

Wolfgang took the lead right from the start (2,503 votes at 34%) with Magreta 4th (603 votes at 8%) but the Malawian managed to reach second before overtaking the Tanzanian last week.

That must have jerked the Tanzanians who must have campaigned amongst each other to keep up voting thus she reclaimed the lead all the way to the finish.

The award is a recognition dedicated to celebrating the outstanding contributions of Women Achievers Africa Country Representatives across the continent and in the contest were 18 reps, whose Women Achievers Africa — when opening the voting line on March 25 — described Magreta as “a dynamic leader, celebrated speaker and visionary CEO of Mudi SACCO”.

“Through her infectious passion for women’s empowerment and radiant energy, she shines as the Women Achievers Africa Country Representative in Malawi.”

And for all candidates, they served as the driving force behind Women Achievers Africa’s mission, “working tirelessly to empower women, foster leadership, and champion socioeconomic development in their respective countries”.

“Women Achievers Africa’s Country Reps are more than just representatives — they are changemakers and community builders. Their efforts in advancing women’s leadership, economic empowerment, addressing gender inequalities and gender based violence deserve to be recognised and celebrated.

“The WAA Country Reps Impact Awards isn’t just about recognition — it’s about inspiration, motivation and legacy,” said the announcement for the nomination. “It serves as a testament to the dedication and resilience of those shaping the future for African women, ensuring they have the opportunities, resources and platforms needed to thrive.

“This award is a call to action for every Country Rep to continue the great work of transforming lives, breaking barriers and re-writing the narrative for women across Africa.”

The award criteria, according to Women Achievers Africa, recognises exceptional country representatives who has:

* demonstrated transformational leadership; by leading impactful initiatives that drive change in their communities;

* implemented high-impact programmes; by creating and executing projects that empower women and girls;

* advocated for gender equality & socio-economic growth; by influencing policies and fostering inclusive opportunities; and

* built strategic alliances; by partnering with organisations, policymakers, and stakeholders to expand Women Achievers Africa’s impact and reach in their various countries — attributes which Magreta possesses all.

Her résumé is very impeccable — she is a holder of Master of Business Administration in Financial Management (AIU, USA); holder of Bachelors of Business Administration in Finance (AIU, USA) and Diploma in Accounting from Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA).

As well as being Country Representative for Women Achievers Africa-Malawi Chapter, Magreta is a combination of many leadership roles that include being an African Development Educator obtained in The Gambia; International Credit Union Development Educator (USA-ICUDE) and Advanced Africa Development Educator (AADE-Kenya).

She is vice-chairperson for African Women in Coops Network; Global Women’s Leadership Network member; Speaker for Cooperative Voices at Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington DC, USA and Women Mentorship Alumni-Cooperative Development Foundation of Canada.

She is a leader for Malawi Sister Society; vice-chairperson for Shire Valley Cane Growers Trust (under Malawi Ministry of Agriculture) and she developed a product for women in small scale businesses to access financial support, while establishing the Malawi Chapter.

She also assisted in establishment of other sister societies in Africa; is an advocate for women empowerment and youth inclusion and pioneered inclusion programme in Malawi’s SACCOs through Mudi SACCO — with emphasis on youth savings.

In May last year, Magreta Worldwide was one of the awardees of the Foundation for Credit Unions, welcoming her as among 25 new International Credit Union Development Educator (ICUDE) Class of 2024 at the Global DE Social event held in conjunction with the 2024 World Credit Union Conference (WCUC 2024) in Boston (USA).

According to the Foundation for Credit Union, a diverse group of professionals from across the international credit union movement met the four required criteria to qualify for this unique designation.